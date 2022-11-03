Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Announce Co-Headlining Show – “Two Icons, One Night”

Stevie Nicks has announced a co-headlining show with Billy Joel. The two legendary musicians will share the stage for one night only in April at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Nicks took to Instagram to share the news. “Excited to hit the road with the amazing @billyjoel in 2023” alongside a poster for the show billed “Two Icons, One Night.” Not much is known about the show as of yet, but Nicks teased that more information was soon to come.

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross and Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones held a press conference, per The Dallas Morning News, sharing that the team was “so fired up” about the impending collaboration.

Nicks is currently finishing up a fall tour this weekend with dates in Texas and a hometown show in Phoenix alongside Vanessa Carlton. Prior to announcing the show with Joel, the singer posted a note urging her fans to vote in the midterm elections. The note was accompanied by the poem, titled “Get It Back,” which will eventually be a single from Nicks.

The note reads, “Worried about health care, and just in general, worried about your God-given rights. You must gather right now. The disintegration of Roe v. Wade will change your life in an unfathomable way. You will not have control of what your beautiful dreams want for you.”

Meanwhile, Joel is back at Madison Square Garden completing yet another residency at the iconic venue. After wrapping things up at MSG, the Piano Man has shows slated in Atlanta, Florida, New Zealand, Australia, and London through July of next year.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage