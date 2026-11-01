Stevie Nicks Recalls Writing “Landslide” Amid Uncertain Times With Lindsey Buckingham 

Stevie Nicks is looking back on the making of her biggest hit. At the City of Hope 2026 Music, Film and Entertainment Industry Spirit of Life Gala, the singer spoke about what inspired her to write “Landslide.”

At the time, Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, who met in high school, were dating. After their 1973 album, Buckingham Nicks, was not a success, the pair didn’t know if they wanted to continue on together.

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“I wrote this song in Aspen, Colorado, when I was deciding whether or not Lindsey and I should continue,” Nicks told the crowd, per People. “Well, it was a long time ago and 930,000 years later, we still continued.”

While contemplating the future, Nicks said she was “looking out over the snow-covered hills in this beautiful house.”

“I’m like, ‘OK, because I’m so poor that just sitting in this house when you’re looking out at this view is so fantastic, I’m going to write a fantastic song,’” Nicks recalled. “I just happened to bring my Goya [guitar], which I could hardly play, but I thought it looked good. So I wrote this song.”

What to Know About Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham

Nicks and Buckingham eventually reconnected when they joined Fleetwood Mac alongside Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, and John McVie. Once the band was formed, they released “Landslide,” which quickly became a hit.

In the wake of the song’s success, however, Nicks and Buckingham called it quits. They were long estranged, but have reconnected in recent years.

In fact, Buckingham told E! News that he and Nicks are “talking all the time now.” That, he said, is thanks in large part to their work on a yet-to-be released Fleetwood Mac documentary.

“I think the process of making that has been a very circular healing process for all of us,” he said. “What it has done, which is the most important thing… we had left things in 2019, maybe as far as I was concerned, not in a very good place for all the wrong reasons. No one was happy about it, and all of that has been healed and worked out.”

Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for City of Hope