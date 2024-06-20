Stevie Nicks Shares Exciting Details on New Music, Including a Song She Says Is “One of the Best Things I’ve Ever Written”

Stevie Nicks hasn’t released an album of new original songs since her 2011 solo studio effort, In Your Dreams. That could be changing in the near future, as the famed Fleetwood Mac singer revealed in recent interview with Mojo that she is planning to hit the studio soon to record some new material that could signal the start of a new album project.

Nicks told Mojo that she intended to head into a recording studio after finishing her forthcoming run of European summer shows in July.

Nicks shared some details about two new songs she’d written recently, while explaining that, after a long dry spell, she began writing again a couple years back.

“I’ve got this song about women’s rights that I think is really strong,” she said. “And I wrote a song called ‘The Vampire’s Wife,’ which is one of the best things I’ve ever written.”

Nicks then noted that the latter tune was “a story song,” like her classic Fleetwood Mac hits “Gypsy” and “Rhiannon.”

She added, “So maybe that’s the beginning of an album.”

Nicks’ Most Recent New Songs

After In Your Dreams, Nicks released an album featuring new versions of old demos and rarities in 2014 called 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault. In 2020, she released a new song called “Show Them the Way” as a single. Then, in 2022, she issued a new cover of the classic 1967 Buffalo Springfield protest song “For What It’s Worth” as another standalone single.

About Her Tribute to Christine McVie at Her Current Shows

The 76-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s current shows feature a mix of songs from her solo career and the Fleetwood Mac catalog. The concerts include tributes to two of her late friends, Tom Petty and her Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie.

“I do [her Fleetwood Mac classic ‘Landslide’] and we have beautiful video montage of me and Chris,” Nicks told Mojo. “I can never look at it, though, when I’m singing, because I’ll just get hysterical and sob. The world is a little bit of an empty place without her.”

Incidentally, the new issue of Mojo comes with a CD called Second Hand News featuring a collection of covers of songs by Nicks and Fleetwood Mac.

Nicks’ Upcoming Tour Plans

Nicks will wrap up the North American portion of her 2024 tour with a concert this Friday, June 21, at Soldier Field in Chicago. It’s a joint show with Billy Joel.

This past Saturday, June 15, Stevie was forced to postpone a concert in Hershey, Pennsylvania, at the last minute because of an unspecified illness in her band. A post from the venue reports that a makeup date will be announced soon.

Nicks’ European tour leg kicks off July 3 in Dublin, and is plotted out through a July 19 concert in Amsterdam.

