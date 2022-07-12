SZA Reveals New Doja Cat Collaboration, “Shirt”

Following their smash hit duet “Kiss Me More,” hip hop phenoms Doja Cat and SZA are set to share another collaboration track, “Shirt.” The fan-named single has been floating around in the SZA-sphere for quite some time now, and it seems the singer is finally ready to share it.

SZA dropped the news while performing at Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival on Sunday (July 10). As she introduced the song she asked the crowd, “Want to know a secret?” To which the masses responded with an overwhelming “yes.”

She continued, “You all want to know who’s on this song? It’ll be like our secret, right? The hint is we already have a song together. Her name starts with a ‘D’ and it rhymes with Soulja.”

Quickly following her clues, the crowd erupted when they realized they were in store for another Doja/SZA duet. Check out a fan-shot video below.

SZA announces Doja Cat will be featured on her highly anticipated track “Bloodstain/Shirt.” pic.twitter.com/fFNc6Qhubo — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) July 9, 2022

SZA first teased “Shirt” by sharing a snippet of it on her Instagram story in late 2020. It then found its way to Tik Tok, where it quickly became the next song to get the viral dance challenge treatment. Only having the snippet and no name to attribute to the song, fans named the sound “Shirt” after one of the lyrics – bloodstain on my shirt/New bitch on my nerves.

“I heard y’all named the TikTok song ‘shirt’ lol. I’m fine w that,” she tweeted in January 2021. Later that month she wrote that she was “finalizing the track. No official release date has been shared as of yet.

This will be Doja and SZA’s second collab following “Kiss Me More” in 2021. The track went on to win the Grammy Award for best pop performance in the same year.

While Doja has been enjoying another hit single with “Vegas” – written for Baz Luhrmann’s new Elvis biopic – SZA recently released a deluxe version of her debut album, Ctrl. The new version of the LP featured seven new tracks including, “2AM,” “Miles” and “Percolator.”