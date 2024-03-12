Taylor Swift Helps Jason and Travis Kelce Accomplish Major Feat: Get the F*** Out of Here”

Jason and Travis Kelce have three Super Bowl rings and 16 Pro Bowl appearances between the two of them. Now, the football legends can add Best Podcast to their ever-expanding list of accolades — thanks to a certain blonde pop star (Taylor Swift.)

The Kelce brothers teamed up to launch their weekly podcast, New Heights, in September 2022. On Monday (March 11,) it was named Podcast of the Year at the 2024 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

Jason Kelce Thanks the “92%ers” of Swifties

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his older brother couldn’t accept their award in person. However, they released a clip shortly after the ceremony in which the brothers expressed their gratitude.

“Get the f*** out of here. We won Podcast of the Year?” Travis Kelce said incredulously. “People actually listen to this.”

Jason Kelce called the honor “beyond humbling” — “especially for two jabronis like us,” the retiring Philadelphia Eagles center said.

Neither Kelce was under any illusion that they earned the award on their exceptional podcasting merits alone, however.

“[W]e would be remiss if we didn’t immediately thank all of the 92%ers out there — aka Swifties — who voted for us to win this award,” Jason said.

The Undeniable Taylor Swift Effect

The Kelce brothers weren’t exactly unknowns before Taylor Swift rolled into Arrowhead Stadium in September 2023. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer has certainly catapulted the duo into an entirely new stratosphere of fame.

Since the pair went public, jersey sales for the tight end’s No. 87 have spiked nearly 400 percent. Additionally, StubHub noted an almost three-time jump in ticket sales for Chief home games.

Travis Kelce has never balked at giving his girlfriend credit where it’s due. The 34-year-old Ohio native called Swift “the biggest and the best thing possible” on a recent podcast episode.

“Started watching cause of Taylor and kept watching because of how lovable you guys are,” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Congrats to you guys!!”

On the same X/Twitter thread, another fan shared the opposite experience “I started down the Taylor rabbit hole because I watched the Kelce brothers…I’m obsessed,” they wrote.

“Nice to meet you,” the initial commenter responded. “Taylor and the Kelces are really bringing two worlds together in the best possible way.”

