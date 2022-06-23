Taylor Swift is Set to Drop ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’ Theme Song “Carolina”

Taylor Swift took to Instagram to announce that her newest offering, “Carolina,” will be released at midnight tonight (June 23). The new track will act as the theme song for the upcoming Daisy Edgar-Jones-helmed film Where the Crawdads Sing.

The Instagram story got straight to the point, simply posted the title of the song along with the word “midnight.” No hidden clues from Swift this time.

Taylor Swift has just announced via Instagram Stories the song “Carolina” will be released TONIGHT. pic.twitter.com/tFPhHee8LO — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) June 23, 2022

The somber track was announced back in March along with the film’s trailer – though the sneak peek we got left much to the imagination. Swift’s low register voice would pop up between moments of dialogue from Jones and the rest of the cast as the trailer flushed out the film’s storyline.

You didn’t see me here, they never did see me here, Swift sings in the trailer. There are places I will never ever go/ Things that only Carolina will ever know.

Swift posted the trailer to Instagram after it dropped, offering a little more information on how “Carolina” came to be in her caption.

“Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago,” she wrote. “As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side.”

She also noted that she penned the song herself and that it was produced by Folklore and Evermore collaborator Aaron Dessner.

Swifties weren’t surprised that the song’s release was just around the corner after the film’s official Instagram posted a series of messages earlier this week with certain letters capitalized, eventually spelling out “Carolina This Thursday” – a classic Swift move.

The film, slated to hit theatres on July 15, is based on the best-selling novel from Delia Owens which follows a girl named Kya as she learns to survive on her own in the North Carolina marsh. Things get complicated when she finds herself romantically pursued by two young men in town. Things get fully flipped upside when one of the men is found dead and she’s the number one suspect.