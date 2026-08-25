Taylor Swift Looks Back on Her Country Beginnings and Admits Her Loyalty Has Grown

From her humble beginnings in Nashville, Taylor Swift used her talents to become one of the biggest stars in the world. No matter if she released a new song, shared a new picture, or dropped an announcement, the singer was sure to make headlines. And with her global fanbase of Swifties behind her, the singer was nothing short of a cultural icon. But while her fame took her far beyond that little girl with a dream, she never forgot about the genre that launched her career. While thrilled over what she created, Swift recently admitted to growing a deeper love for country music.

Taking part in an interview with the Grammy Museum, Swift discussed her changing career with Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. Although the singer understood the importance of growth, with age came clarity. Able to look into the past with a different lens, it seemed that Swift had a deeper appreciation for what country music taught her. “I’ve loved — and I think this can happen as you grow up — my country roots more and more.”

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While Swift wasn’t ready to retire just yet, she couldn’t help but look back on her time in Nashville with fondness. “The further along this path I get, I want to honor them more and more, and I feel more and more tied and more loyal to them — the people that shaped who I am as an artist and as a writer.”

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How Tim McGraw Helped Launch Taylor Swift’s Career

Besides country music holding a special place in Swift’s heart, it was also her first step toward icon status. Back in June 2006, the singer released her first single from her self-titled debut album. That song was “Tim McGraw.”

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At the time, “Tim McGraw” climbed the charts, peaking at No. 6 on the US Hot Country Songs. It finished in the Top 40 on the US Billboard Hot 100. While it didn’t dominate the airwaves or charts, it was a historic moment for Swift. Marking her debut in music, it became the first glimpse of a career that would eventually include sold-out stadiums, countless awards, and global stardom.

Aside from Swift taking a trip down memory lane, she couldn’t take the stage without a performance. Sitting down at the piano, she produced a memorable mashup of “August,” “All Too Well,” and her latest country hit from Toy Story 5, “I Knew It, I Knew You.”

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Having already conquered country and pop music, Swift had little left to prove in either genre. But if her growing loyalty to country music was any indication, her country chapter might not be finished just yet.

(Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)