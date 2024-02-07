Celine Dion Performs Impromptu Harmonies After the GRAMMYs, Proving She’s Still Got It Amid Health Battle

Celine Dion made a surprise appearance at the GRAMMYs on Sunday night, taking the stage to announce the winner for Album of the Year. The whole house was on its feet for her, as she hasn’t made a public appearance since November 2023. Her oldest son, Rene-Charles Angelil, even escorted her to the microphone to announce the winner.

After the GRAMMYs, she appeared in a highlights video posted by singer-songwriter Sonyaé Elise on social media. There, Dion broke into a beautiful, impromptu harmony with Elise in a hallway, proving that even though she’s dealing with a rare neurological disorder, she hasn’t lost her passion for singing and performing.

As Dion took the stage at the GRAMMYs, she expressed her heartfelt gratitude at being there and being part of the music industry. “When I say I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart,” she said. “Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world.”

Celine Dion Announces Documentary About Her Health Journey

Before her appearance on the award show, Celine Dion announced news of a new documentary about her health. Titled I Am: Celine Dion, the doc will focus on her struggles with a rare neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome. The documentary will arrive on Prime Video.

She gave a statement about the documentary and why she chose to make it now. “This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” she began.

Dion continued, “As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.”

She has been dealing with this disorder for a few years, finally revealing her diagnosis in 2022. She canceled her world tour and all upcoming shows for the foreseeable future, and essentially took a step back from performing and from the public eye. Though, Dion has made a few public appearances, once in November at a Montreal Canadiens hockey game with her sons, and now another at the GRAMMYs. She seems to have an overall positive mindset, and is not letting her disorder define her life.

Featured Image by JC Olivera/WireImage