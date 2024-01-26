Morgan Wallen and Eric Church Join Forces to Revive Iconic Outdoor Magazine ‘Field & Stream’

Country music and the great outdoors go together like peanut butter and jelly. So, it only makes sense that two of the biggest country stars in the business today are coming together to revive a legendary outdoors brand. Morgan Wallen and Eric Church are teaming up with a group of investors to resurrect Field & Stream.

Field and Stream is a classic magazine for outdoor enthusiasts. The print publication ran from 1895 until 2015. In 2020, it became an online-only publication. Wallen, Church, and their partners are changing that. Both country stars spoke about why this mission is so important to them in a statement.

“There’s nothin’ I love more than being with friends around a campfire, on a boat, or in a deer stand,” Wallen said. “Field & Stream represents all of those to me. Being part of its future is incredible and we want to keep bringing people together outdoors, makin’ memories, for generations to come.”

“I can remember my grandfather kept a few of his favorite Field & Stream magazines on the dash of his truck. That truck took us on hundreds of outdoor adventures,” Church recalled. “I all but memorized every story and every picture on every page. They were my bible. It is the honor of my life to make sure that legacy carries on. It is both this responsibility to an American icon and also to a young boy in his papaw’s truck that will be the compass that guides our steps.”

How Morgan Wallen and Eric Church Plan to Revive Field & Stream

Wallen, Church, and their partners bought the retail side of the brand from Dick’s Sporting Goods. They also purchased the media platform from Recurrent. This marks the first time both sides of the brand have been united under one ownership since the beginnings of Field & Stream more than 150 years ago.

The relaunch will include a revamped digital platform, print magazine, apparel inspired by Church and Wallen, an outdoor music festival, and more. In the future, they hope to open an online marketplace for makers and artisans in the outdoor lifestyle space.

The Field & Stream 1871 Club, a membership community, will be the backbone of the relaunch. Members will get exclusive access to a large-format print magazine twice a year. They’ll also get priority ticket access to the music festival, exclusive merchandise, a members-only pin, and exclusive digital content. Ten percent of the profits from the club will go to nonprofit organizations that support outdoor causes.

