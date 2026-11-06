Terri Clark Shares Why Leaving Country Music Behind Simply Isn’t an Option

After more than three decades in country music, Terri Clark charted hit songs like “Poor Poor Pitiful Me,” “Emotional Girl,” and “I Wanna Do It All.” Throughout that time, she also landed in the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame and the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Having left her mark on the industry, it seemed that Clark had little interest in retiring. Still wanting to record and tour, the hitmaker revealed why saying and doing were two completely different things.

Any fan can name that one singer who seemed to be eternal. And for most, their prime ended long before their last tour. But not Clark. She promised that she would force herself off the stage before relying on any technology to enhance her voice. Having watched the industry change over the years, she knew the vast capabilities of AI. But according to Clark, she was worried about staying too long. “I don’t want to go up there and be, ‘What the hell happened to her?’”

Videos by American Songwriter

Play video

While fighting those negative thoughts, Clark also struggled with her younger self. Before gaining the spotlight, she was an artist with a dream. And the thought about turning away from that dream was too much. “I think of that 18-year-old kid that was standing at that bus stop crying, [who] would be really p***ed at you for ever thinking like that.”

[RELATED: Most People Don’t Know That Terri Clark Wrote These 4 Singles]

The Most “Magical Night” Of Terri Clark’s Career

Speaking with Tracy Lawrence on his Road House podcast, Clark eventually changed the conversation from the future to the past. Looking back at her career, she had a few memorable moments. Like the time she was invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

“Headlining the Ryman was a huge dream…It was a magical night. Long-time fans were there, people who had followed my career, knew what it meant to me having started across the alley at Tootsies when I was 18 years old.”

Play video

And years later, the thought of that special night still gave her chills. “What it meant to me to be playing that stage so close to where everything started for me…the energy was just… I get chill bumps thinking about it.”

Clark knew she couldn’t perform forever, but she wasn’t about to let age dictate when her career should end. With passion still at her side, the singer believed that retirement could wait a little longer.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)