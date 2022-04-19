The Southern California rapper Snoop Dogg could teach a class on how to succeed in any number of areas of music, business, and social media.

The popular artist has created hit after hit with producers like Dr. Dre and Pharrell. He’s also a crossover hit in television commercials, movies, show appearances, and more. And he’s worth about a bajillion dollars from his business ventures, which include a number of recent NFT offerings.

But what does the artist/mogul have to say about life, itself? What about love and existentialism? What about the craft of writing hit songs? That’s the subject of this inquiry here.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into the 19 best Snoop Dogg quotes.

1. “If it’s flipping hamburgers at McDonald’s, be the best hamburger flipper in the world. Whatever it is you do you have to master your craft.”

2. “Sometimes a loss is the best thing that can happen. It teaches you what you should have done next time.”

3. “If you stop at general math, you’re only going to make general math money.”

4. “Well, hip-hop is what makes the world go around.”

5. “That’s how we do it in the black community; we give back to the people who made us who we are. We never forget that.”

6. “When I’m no longer rapping, I want to open up an ice cream parlor and call myself Scoop Dogg.”

7. “I just change with the times. I really don’t have a say in what’s going on. Music was here before me.”

8. “I like going to areas where the murder rate is high and dropping it.”

9. “I used to get stressed out all the time when I thought winning was important. I wanted to try to win and help my kids win. Once I figured out it wasn’t about winning or losing, it was about teaching these kids about being men, that’s when I started to relax.”

10. “I love making music and I’m falling in love with making records, so it’s like having two girlfriends. But I can handle it.”

11. “The most important decision I’ve made in business? The choices of people I have around me. When I first started I brought everybody with me, my homies from the neighborhood, criminals. I just said, ‘Come on everybody, we made it.’ Then I had to realize we didn’t make it. I made it.”

12. “What people don’t understand is joining a gang ain’t bad, it’s cool, it’s fine. When you in the hood, joining a gang it’s cool because all your friends are in the gang, all your family’s in the gang. We’re not just killing people every night, we’re just hanging out, having a good time.”

13. “It’s so easy for a kid to join a gang, to do drugs… we should make it that easy to be involved in football and academics.”

14. “It’s hard to say goodbye to the streets. It’s all how you do it. You can pass by and say, ‘What’s happening?’ and keep it moving, but it’s a certain element that’ll never be able to roll with you once you get to this level, because that’s the separation of it all.”

15. “Women are in a position now to voice their opinion… women are getting empowered. The more power they get, the more voice they get to shift certain things around. Now I have a daughter, I understand. When I didn’t have a daughter, I didn’t understand.”

16. “An older guy, he’s going to show you things that a young man can’t show you. He’s going to show you how to stay alive. He’s going to show you how to turn corners where your young friends will show you how to turn right into that wall, you know what I’m saying?”

17. “My liberty is about living. It’s about spreading more love. Even though I was always a peaceful, loving individual, my music sometimes didn’t reflect that. But now it’s different. My music is reflecting the way I feel.”

18. “Look at music for what it’s worth around the world and not just America. In other countries, people are still buying CDs and going to record stores. But in America, it’s all about digital. The game is breaking down. But, look at me, you need to know how to play the game the right way.”

19. “I used to be focused on being the dopest rapper in the game, and then once that became what I was, I wanted something different, and I wanted to become the best businessman in the game. I wanted to learn how to master the business like I mastered the rap.”

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for RMG