The Allman Betts Family Revival Announces 2023 Tour Dates

The Allman Betts Family Revival will be embarking on a coast-to-coast tour at the end of this year. What initially began as The Allman Family Revival for one show celebrating the late Gregg Allman in 2017 during what would have been the musician’s 70th birthday has turned into a seven-year event and a full-blown tour. The tour also announces the rebranding of The Allman Family Revival to The Allman Betts Family Revival.

The Allman Betts Family Revival tour will kick off with a show at The Factory in St. Louis, Missouri, on November 25. Every show will feature two huge setlists, which will highlight the music of Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts, who were both members of The Allman Brothers Band. The tour will conclude with a concert at ACL Live at The Moody Theater in Austin, Texas on December 17.

Allman Betts Family Revival currently consists of Devon Allman, Gregg’s son, as well as Duane Betts, Dickey’s son. Other artists who will perform on the tour include Anders Osborne, Luther Dickinson & Cody Dickenson, Jimmy Hall, Jackie Greene, Larry McCray, Alex Orbison, Ally Venable, and Tal Wilkenfeld.

The Allman Betts Family Revival is expected to play three hours per show. The Brotherhood of Light, which has worked with The Allman Brothers Band in the past, will provide visuals for the shows.

“My favorite part is just the joy of the audience,” Devon Allman said in a 2022 release announcing last year’s tour. “I can tell they are touched and getting every penny’s worth. Knowing Dad is looking down saying, ‘Damn, son, all that hot jammin’ for me?!’ I know he’s tickled that we celebrate him. Because none of us has to do this. We all have busy careers. This is a ‘want to’ situation; absolutely, 100% about music and celebration and tribute.”

Check out the scheduled tour dates for the 2023 Allman Betts Family Revival’s tour below:

November 25 @ The Factory | Saint Louis, MO

November 26 @ Brown County Music Center | Nashville, IN

November 27 @ The Arcada Theater | St. Charles, IL

November 29 @ Kleinhans Music Hall | Buffalo, NY

November 30 @ Santander Performing Arts Center | Reading, PA

December 1 @ Orpheum Theater | Boston, MA

December 2 @ Beacon Theatre | New York, NY

December 3 @ The Paramount | Huntington, NY

December 5 @ Capitol One Hall | Tysons, VA

December 7 @ Macon City Auditorium | Macon, GA

December 8 @ Gaillard Center | Charleston, SC

December 10 @ Sunrise Theatre | Fort Pierce, FL

December 12 @ Van Wezel PAC | Sarasota, FL

December 13 @ Florida Theatre | Jacksonville, FL

December 15 @ Ryman Auditorium | Nashville, TN

December 17 @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater | Austin, TX