Eagles: The Long Goodbye 2024 European Tour: How To Get Tickets

If you’re a diehard Eagles fan and live in the United Kingdom or the Netherlands, you’re in luck this year. The famed American rockers recently announced a residency tour that is slated to start in May of this year, and it could very well be their last time in either country.

Videos by American Songwriter

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Long Goodbye Tour is being promoted as the band’s final tour, so this is definitely not a residency to miss, since this could be the last time the band will perform in the UK and the Netherlands. Supporting the residency are American rock band and fellow Hall of Fame musicians Steely Dan.

The residency will start on May 31 in Manchester, United Kingdom at the Co-Op Live Arena. The residency will continue there on June 1, June 4, June 7, and June 8. It’s expected to wrap up on June 13 in Arnhem, Netherlands at the GelreDome. An additional final date in the Netherlands on June 15 will also be available for presale soon.

The Long Goodbye Tour started back in September of 2023 in the United States. Since then, the band has continued touring well into 2024, with additional tour dates announced in the US and Canada.

In a press release for the tour that was posted last July, the band released a statement on the upcoming tour and a look back on their 52-year career.

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds,” said the announcement, “[..] Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. […] We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round.”

How To Get Your Tickets

It’s always sad to see a band retire for touring, but this is all the more reason to get your hands on tickets to the UK or Netherlands shows ASAP. Luckily, buying tickets for the European residency is super easy. Live Nation is the official ticketing platform for this tour, so you’ll be able to purchase general admission and VIP tickets through Ticketmaster.

If your chosen tour date is sold out by the time you’re ready to buy tickets, you might have better luck with Viagogo. This platform is backed by the FanProtect Guarantee, so you won’t have to sweat about potential scams or fake passes.

The Eagles started back in 1971 and rose through the ranks to be one of the most defining rock bands of the 1970s. Their music is beloved for good reason, seamlessly blending rock, folk, and country styling together. The band’s debut album and its hit song “Take It Easy” are what catapulted them to fame, as well as their 1976 album Hotel California.

You’d think with over 50 years under their belt, their recent live performances would leave fans wanting. Luckily, the band’s still got it. If the nostalgic atmosphere doesn’t take your breath away, the band’s incredible and time-enduring musicianship will. Expect a great medley of the hits from this final tour!

This is likely going to be the Eagles’ very last tour, so don’t miss out on the chance to see them in the UK and the Netherlands. Get your tickets quickly before they sell out!

May 31 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live Arena

June 1 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live Arena

June 4 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live Arena

June 7 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live Arena

June 8 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live Arena

June 13 – Arnhem, NL – The GelreDome

June 15 – Arnhem, NL – The GelreDome

February 2 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

February 3 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

February 6 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

February 10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

February 13 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

February 16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

February 17 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

March 1 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

March 2 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

March 4 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

March 8 – Chicago, IL – United Center

March 9 – Chicago, IL – United Center

March 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

March 16 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Eagles: The Long Goodbye European Tour 2024 FAQs

When do tickets for the Eagles 2024 tour go on sale?

While most tour dates for The Long Goodbye tour are available for general sale right now, some tour dates are not. Specifically, the Netherlands June 15 tour date will not be available for general sale until February 2 at 11:00 am GMT, so don’t wait around!

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Eagles 2024 tour?

Live Nation (or Ticketmaster) is the official ticketing platform for The Long Goodbye Tour. You can also find tickets through Viagogo for international dates, or StubHub in the U.S.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Eagles 2024 tour?

Presale events for this tour have ended and most tour dates are available for general sale. It does not look like any of the Eagles tour dates have sold out yet.

How much do Eagles 2024 tour tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

This will depend on which venue you choose and which country you are going to see the Eagles perform. A quick look on Ticketmaster shows that many venues are starting general admission tickets at around $200 or $300 and up. VIP packages start at $500 or so.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets offer a few different perks for this tour. Depending on which package you choose, you will receive a reserved parking space, a tour gift, a tour lithography, a commemorative laminate and lanyard, pre-show merch shopping opportunities, VIP entry, and access to VIP staff.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Eagles 2024 tour?

Unfortunately, there does not appear to be any backstage pass or meet-and-greet opportunities for this tour.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.