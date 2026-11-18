Dolly Parton’s final CMA performance was one to remember. The legendary singer last took the award show’s stage in 2019, the same year she co-hosted the ceremony alongside Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood.

For the special performance, Parton sang a medley of uplifting songs of faith.

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She got things started by singing “God Only Knows” alongside for KING & COUNTRY. After that, Parton transitioned to performing “There Was Jesus” alongside Zach Williams.

She closed things out by singing “Faith.” Parton released the track in 2019 with Galantis and Mr. Probz. The song is a remake of John Hiatt’s 1987 hit, “Have a Little Faith in Me.”

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That wasn’t the only time Parton took the stage to perform during the show. She and her co-hosts also took part in a medley honoring women in country music.

The trio joined forces to sing “Those Memories of You,” a song that Parton, Emmylou Harris, and Linda Ronstadt released in 1987. The medley continued with appearances by Maren Morris, Gretchen Wilson, Martina McBride, and more.

How the 2026 CMA Awards Will Honor Dolly Parton

Parton died in August after a short battle with cancer, which officially made her 2019 CMA performance her last one at the ceremony.

Even so, Parton’s presence will be felt at the 2026 CMA Awards. Host Lainey Wilson recently revealed that she’ll kick off the show with a tribute to the late icon.

“I think the only appropriate way to do that is to start the entire show off with a tribute to Dolly,” Wilson recently told Robin Roberts. “I mean, no amount of honoring will be enough for that lady and what she has done for this genre, what she has done for the world, what she’s done for me personally, the friend that she became.”

“There’s been so many times where I was like, ‘Man, I wish I could call Dolly and talk to her about this,’” she continued. “But the truth is I feel like she’s still here.”

Parton won’t be the only one receiving a tribute at the 2026 show. Brothers Osborne, HARDY, Luke Bryan, Marcus King, and Halestorm will come together to celebrate Brooks & Dunn, this year’s recipients of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 2026 CMA Awards will air on ABC and Disney+ live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. CT.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images