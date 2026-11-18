Heading into the CMA Awards, Chris Stapleton finds himself with four nominations. They included Entertainer of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and Male Vocalist of the Year. Half of those nominations came from hits like “A Song to Sing.” But while excited to add a few more accolades to his career, Stapleton might be a little hesitant when it comes to his acceptance speech. It wasn’t that long ago that he completely forgot to thank his wife, Morgane Stapleton, after winning Single of the Year.

The moment happened at the 2024 CMA Awards when he heard his name called. Surprised by the win, Stapleton held the award but quickly forgot his thoughts. Looking out at the crowd, he said, “Well, amazing. So many great and very, very popular songs in this category. I’m very humbled to win this award.” Keeping it simple, it wasn’t until he returned to his seat that he realized he forgot to mention one of the most important people in his life.

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Thankfully, Stapleton was nominated in five categories. Not knowing if he would get another chance to speak, he anxiously waited. But it wasn’t long before he won Song of the Year. And this time, he wasn’t forgetting. “I really am taken aback. Thank you so much for this. I owe my wife an apology. That last award also belonged to her.”

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Chris Stapleton Admits It “Just Happened So Fast”

While shocked that he forgot to mention Morgane, Stapleton promised that it was nearly impossible to think clearly at that moment. “Just happened so fast. I really owe a lot to her, so I thank her for her support.”

Much like Stapleton, Morgane was also a singer and songwriter. Married in 2007, the couple have shared a love for country music since the moment they met. That special moment happened when the two worked at adjacent publishing houses. Sparking a romantic relationship, they not only left their mark on country music, but also grew a family that included five children.

With the 2026 CMA Awards right around the corner, Stapleton looked to expand his legacy within country music. And if he hears his name, it’s a safe bet he won’t forget to mention that special someone in his life.

Don’t miss the 2026 CMA Awards, airing November 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET. on ABC and Disney+. The celebration will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic)