The Rock Legends That George Harrison and Elton John Said Would Last Forever

The Band is somewhat underrated among the mainstream. If you’re a rock fan, you likely know this aptly named group. If you’re on the fringes of that listenership, you might only know their songs without being able to put faces to the notes.

Despite being unsung heroes in certain corners, they did quite a lot for the rock world in the 1970s. They helped popularize the blend of American roots music and rock, creating an entirely new sub-genre. Once just a backing band for the likes of Ronnie Hawkins and Bob Dylan, they became much more when they decided to take center stage. Their peers, including George Harrison and Elton John, knew their influence.

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Why George Harrison and Elton John Thought The Band Would Live Forever

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If there are two artists we will take an opinion from on a musician’s longevity, it’s Harrison and John. Both artists have endured decades, whether in life or posthumously. They both routinely praised The Band, who spoke about their singular impact on their generation.

“I want stuff that there is a long life to it,” Harrison once said. “That’s why I valued The Band’s music. I think, in that context, when you have all these different voices coming and going, it carries an album. It makes it hold the interest, and I like that a lot.”

“But I don’t think when I first heard it I was really aware of what was really going on,” he added. “I was just absorbing the sound. I was just being carried along by what I was hearing.”

That alone would be high praise enough to earn The Band a special place in the rock annals, but Harrison wasn’t alone in his love for this backing band turned legends.

“Bernie [Taupin] and I freaked out when we heard it. We never heard anything like this before,” John once said. “It was Americana done in a very soulful, funky, kind of laid-back way.”

“This music changed my life because of the way the songs were written, the lyrics, the musicianship,” he continued. “It was a huge influence on things like Tumbleweed Connection, Madman Across The Water, and they were amazing.”

Many fans share the sentiments of these two icons. Though The Band lasted only a short time, they made a massive, enduring impact on rock. Revisit a clip from their iconic farewell show, The Last Waltz, above.

Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images