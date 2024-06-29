The Rolling Stones Rock Out at Soldier Field for the First Time in 5 Years

Although the British Invasion of the 1960s welcomed numerous hit bands to rock and roll, few compare to the legacy of The Rolling Stones. For over six decades, the band showcased their love for rock and roll by releasing over 20 studio albums and holding concerts all over the world. Selling more than 250 million albums, The Rolling Stones gained entry into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and was listed as one of the greatest artists of all time by Rolling Stone. And recently, the iconic band took over Soldier Field for the first time since 2019.

On Thursday night, thousands of fans packed into Soldier Field for a concert that seemed years in the making. Currently, on their Hackney Diamonds Tour, the band fashioned the new tour around their 2023 album Hackney Diamonds. Bringing together Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood, the group entertained fans with songs from their new album. But given their long history in the music industry, they also made sure to play a few classics as well.

Looking at the setlist, the concert included songs like, “Start Me Up”, “Get Off of My Cloud”, “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (but I Like It)”, and “Paint It Black.” Given the massive response from fans, The Rolling Stones will appear for a second concert on Sunday night.

Mick Jagger Talks Getting Back In The Studio With The Rolling Stones

Discussing his rich history with The Rolling Stones, Jagger explained the feeling of producing new music. “I love playing the old songs and all that. But it’s great to be able to have something new, because you haven’t done it before. It’s a challenge to you to get it over to the audience and see if they like it, to see if they want to hear it.”

As for his time in the studio with his fellow bandmates and friends, Jagger insisted, “I loved it. It was great. I mean, I had a lot of songs I’d done during lockdown. I had a lot of time to write. So I had a lot of different kinds of songs and was glad to get them finally down. I thought, ‘When are we gonna get these songs down?’ And it actually was really quick and fun and quite enjoyable. I like being back in the studio doing new things.”

(Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)