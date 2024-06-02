The Rolling Stones Share Birthday Tribute to Late Drummer and “One of the Greatest Musicians of His Age,” Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones remembered their late longtime drummer Charlie Watts on Sunday, May 2, which would have been the beloved musician’s 83rd birthday. Watts joined The Stones in 1963, shortly after they formed, and played with the legendary British rockers until his death in August 2021 at age 80.

The band shared a tribute that was posted on Watts’ official social media pages. The homage featured a heartfelt message about the drummer, as well as a series of photos capturing Charlie at different stages of his life.

“We remember Charlie, born today in 1941,” the message reads. “Father to Seraphina, grandfather to Charlotte, husband to Shirley, loving brother, caring and generous friend. He was one of the greatest musicians of his age, and as a member of the Rolling Stones changed the musical landscape of the world, bringing blues based rock ‘n’ roll, with a touch of jazz, to millions of fans.”

The note concludes, “Charlie, we miss you every day and it’s an honour to celebrate your legacy with fans that love you and are inspired and uplifted by your music every single day.”

Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood Posted Their Own Watts Tributes

Meanwhile, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood also sent Watts individual heavenly birthday wishes with posts on their own Facebook pages.

Jagger’s message reads, “Happy birthday dearest Charlie x,” and was accompanied by a photo of the two bandmates smiling together.

Wood’s tribute features a note that reads, “Charlie Watts, you are unforgettable. Thinking of you, my Gemini twin today.” The post also includes an archival photo of Wood, Watts, and Keith Richards along with a cake celebrating both Charlie’s and Ronnie’s birthdays. Wood was born on June 1, and he celebrated his 77th birthday this past Saturday.

Birthday Wishes for Wood

In honor of Wood’s birthday on June 1, The Rolling Stones, as well as Jagger and Richards individually, sent out messages to the guitarist.

“Join us in wishing the one and only @ronniewood the happiest of birthdays today!” the band’s note reads, accompanied by a Wood photo gallery. “Keep on rockin’ Woody!”

“Happy birthday Ronnie, Love Mick x,” Jagger posted, along with a photo kissing Wood on the head while onstage.

Richards shared a note that reads, “Happy Birthday, Ronnie. Here comes another one!!! Love, Keith.” The message also features a series of photos of Wood and Richards together.

More About Watts

Watts played on every album The Rolling Stones have released. He even is featured on the band’s latest record, Hackney Diamonds, which was released in October 2023. The album includes two tracks with drums recorded by Charlie before his death—“Mess It Up” and “Live by the Sword.”

About The Rolling Stones’ Hackney Diamonds Tour

The Rolling Stones’ currently are on tour in the U.S. supporting Hackney Diamonds. The trek is plotted out through a July 21 concert in Ridgefield, Missouri. The band’s next concert is scheduled for Monday, June 3, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

