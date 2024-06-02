Emmy Russell Continues Loretta Lynn’s Legacy With Return Grand Ole Opry Performance; Jack Blocker, ‘American Idol’ Stars Show Support

Unlike many American Idol contestants, Emmy Russell performed at the Grand Ole Opry before ever auditioning for the singing reality competition show. The 25-year-old Tennessee native honored her late grandmother, country trailblazer Loretta Lynn, during a 2022 duet with Lukas Nelson. Russell made a deep run during season 22 of Idol before her elimination just prior to the Top 3. While she may not have walked away with the title, the singer-songwriter gained a newfound confidence. On Saturday (June 1), Russell again took the Opry stage. This time, everyone already knew her name.

Videos by American Songwriter

Emmy Russell Takes The Grand Ole Opry Stage Again

Throughout her time on American Idol, Emmy Russell was open about her struggles with self-image. The former Christian missionary had spent much of her adult life running from her musical bloodline. On the Idol stage, she learned to embrace her DNA and hone her considerable vocal talents. And on Saturday (June 1), Russell proudly occupied the space where her grandmother—and countless other country music legends— once stood.

Several of Russell’s fellow season 22 Idol hopefuls took to social media to cheer on their friend. “Cmon @emmyroserussell,” Top 3 finalist Jack Blocker commented on the Opry’s official Instagram.

Russell’s own Instagram post also garnered feedback from the Idol crowd. “Oh my gosh you look amazing,” wrote Top 8 finalist Kaibrienne Richins.

Top 10 finalist Mia Matthews chimed in. “pretty pretty girl,” the 19-year-old Alabama native said.

Sam “Kayko” Kelly-Cohen, eliminated at the top 10, wrote, simply, “Queen.”

[RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Star Emmy Russell Recalls the Final Promise She Made to Her Grandmother Loretta Lynn]

Loretta Lynn’s Opry Legacy

A Grand Ole Opry performance is a major milestone in any country singer’s career. And Emmy Russell could easily have earned her spot on name recognition alone. Lynn was just 28 years old the first time she sang for an Opry crowd, in 1960.

It would become the first of many performances on the hallowed stage throughout her illustrious career. But at the time, the Kentucky native had only just released her first single, “I’m a Honky Tonk Girl.” The night before Lynn’s performance, she and her husband, Oliver “Doolittle” Lynn, slept in their car in front of the venue.

Lynn later confessed she remembered very little of her Opry performance, during which she sang “Honky Tonk Girl.” But the “Fist City” singer must have done something right, since she followed her debut with a record-setting 17 Opry performances. And now, more than 60 years later, her granddaughter is getting her start.

Featured image by Tom Turk (via Instagram)