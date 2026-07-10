The Silence Ends Here: Anthony Hopkins Makes Surprise Move Into Music

Anthony Hopkins has amassed an award-winning resume of acting credits. He starred in films like Nixon, The Two Popes, The Mask of Zorro, and his role as Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs. Having won countless accolades for his talents on the stage and in Hollywood, the actor decided to explore a different career when he announced he had signed a record deal. And to celebrate the moment, he released his debut single “Bracken Road.”

At 88, Hopkins shocked fans when he made a major career shift. But according to the actor, music has always been part of his life. “Music was my first desire, my first wish, I’ve been composing music all my life. Some of these pieces have lived with me for decades and I still find myself returning to them. My whole life is a dream. Signing with Decca is the honour of a lifetime.”

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Anthony Hopkins Wrote Debut Single In 1963

The album, Life Is A Dream, will hit the airwaves on August 21 and include the actor collaborating with conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the Philharmonia Orchestra. “It has been a true privilege to collaborate with the distinguished Philharmonia Orchestra and the virtuoso soloists, cellist Gregorio Nieto and classical pianist Sergio Tiempo. My deepest gratitude and respect go to maestro Gustavo Dudamel, whose artistry is an integral part of this musical journey.”

As for “Bracken Road”, the single highlighted a different time in the actor’s life. Instead of the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, Hopkins traveled back to his childhood in South Wales during the 1940s. It was in 1963 that he was first inspired to write the song while working at the Liverpool Playhouse.

Getting the chance to hear the finished song that took decades to make, Hopkins could only praise the mastery of Dudamel. “With the graceful precision of his baton, he transformed each note with profound and indelible meaning, creating a pictorial landscape that invites the listener to feel and imagine something uniquely personal.”

After spending years on the screen, Hopkins is now embarking on a new creative journey through music. With Life Is a Dream set for release on Aug. 21, the Oscar winner is proving it’s never too late to pursue a lifelong passion.

(Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)