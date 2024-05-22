The Story Behind Thomas Rhett’s Relationship With Reba McEntire

Long before he garnered fame, Thomas Rhett garnered a relationship with Reba McEntire. Rhett became acquainted with the country legend through his dad, Rhett Atkins. Atkins secured his first-ever touring slot with the “I’m a Survivor” singer.

At the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards, Rhett talked about his relationship with Reba saying, “I’ve known Reba since I was five. My dad was a touring artist in the ’90s. My dad’s first tour ever was with Reba.”

In celebration of Rhett’s long-time fandom, and friendship with McEntire, check out highlights from their relationship, below.

Touring With His Dad and McEntire

As Rhett said in his ACM interview, he was first introduced to McEntire when his dad joined her on tour in the ’90s. In the interview, he recalls going to McEntire’s Halloween parties as a kid as a result of his dad’s collaboration with her–which was undoubtedly a core memory for Rhett.

“She has been the same kind-hearted, humble human being since 1994,” Rhett recalled in the ACM interview. “She is truly a legend and, in my opinion, the definition of a superstar.”

“Be a Light”

Flash-forward to 2020, Rhett tapped McEntire for an inspirational track titled “Be a Light.” The song was originally intended to be a unifying force amid the pandemic, but it remains a powerful message years later.

In a time full of war, be peace

In a time full of doubt, just believe

Yeah, there ain’t that much difference between you and me

In a time full of war, be peace

Rhett called the song a “full circle moment” for him, given his lasting friendship with McEntire. It’s not hard to see why McEntire would be enticed either. She has no shortage of inspirational songs and this one is a worthy addition to that list. Revisit the track, below.

