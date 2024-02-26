Oklahoma Trio OK3 Scores 4-Chair Turn with Sassy Meghan Trainor Cover in ‘The Voice’ Blind Audition

The Voice has given fans a preview of the premiere episode of the show’s 25th season by posting a clip of the blind audition by a talented trio of female singers called OK3 on YouTube. The group sang an impressive version of Meghan Trainor’s 2022 hit “Made You Look,” and got all four coaches—actually, five, with Dan + Shay joining the show this season as The Voice’s first coaching duo—to turn their chairs in hopes of convincing the ladies to join their teams.

Videos by American Songwriter

OK3 is made up of three singers hailing from Oklahoma—Kenna, 22, Sierra, 23, and Courtney, 25. Each wearing a different orange-and-black ensemble, the women flawlessly harmonized and traded off lead parts as they delivered some fun synchronized choreographed moves. Coaches John Legend, Reba McEntire, and Dan + Shay immediately turned their chairs when ladies sang their first notes, while Chance the Rapper waited until the middle of OK3’s performance before joining his fellow coaches.

As the group began chatting with the coaches, they revealed that they were from Oklahoma, prompting Oklahoma native McEntire to shout “Woo-hoo!” The trio also explained that they met through their vocal coach, who was in attendance to cheer them on.

John Legend Makes His Pitch

Legend then began making his pitch for OK3 to join his team.

“I loved your performance. That was, like, the show. It was a mini concert,” he said. “I grew up arranging songs for groups. And then, when I went to college, I was, like, an award-winning a cappella arranger. If there’s nothing else that I do, I do this.”

“He added, I feel like there’s a lot of space for a big pop girl group right now, and I would love to be your coach!”

‘The Voice’ Duo Dan + Shay Make Their Case

Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney then interrupted, asking if Legend was done, then telling him that his time was up.

“My heart is racing right now because I want you guys so bad,” Mooney declared. “Well, that was my favorite performance that we’ve seen so far.”

The country duo’s Dan Smyers then spoke up, saying, “I don’t want to bash John too bad early. He was saying he’s an award-winning arranger for groups. We’re an award-winning group. We have a double chair!”

Mooney added, comically, “We have two. We could get a third.”

He continued, “I have two sisters. I grew up singing in the church and doing exactly what you guys are doing right now. Your voices are phenomenal.”

Legend Enlists Help from a “Friend”

Legend piped in again, complaining that Dan + Shay had an “unfair advantage,” as the duo proceeded to walk in front of the R&B singer to block OK3’s view of him.

Legend then announced that he needed a partner to help him advocate, and pushed a button that inflated a blue tube man next to him featuring the phrase “Pick Team Legend.”

Before finishing his pitch, Mooney mentioned that Meghan Trainor was a good friend of his, and noted that he and Smyers had worked with artists from various genres, including Charlie Puth and Justin Bieber.

It was then Chance the Rapper’s turn to speak, and he started by commenting that Legend’s inflatable tube man gag “taken all of my spirit away, it was so loud and distracting.”

After complimenting the group on how great they sang, Chance then noted, “A couple seasons ago, I worked with a trio, and I have a lot of fun working with harmonics, with arranging for groups. I could kind of expand your palette in terms of what genres you want to play around with.

‘The Voice’ Coach Reba McEntire Tries to Win OK3 Over to Her Team

McEntire then addressed her “fellow Okies,” pointing out that when she was growing up, she sang harmonies with her family group, then pulled out a Grammy Award from her bag.

The reveal prompted Legend and Dan + Shay to note that they both also had won a few Grammys, to which McEntire responded, “But did you bring them today?” She added, “I travel with mine.”

After some more back-and-forth between the coaches, McEntire pulled out a scepter and told the trio, “I am the queen of country music. I am just saying I would love to have you in my kingdom.”

Legend inflated his tube man one more time, and Dan + Shay got their fans in the audience to chant the duo’s names while holding up “Dan” and “Shay” signs. As the preview clip wound down, Legend suggested that OK3’s vocal coach join the group and help them decided which team to pick. With the trio about to reveal their choice, the clip ended.

Season 25 of The Voice premieres Monday, February 26, on NBC at 8 p.m. ET, and also will be available for streaming on Peacock.