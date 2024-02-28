‘The Voice’ Fans Flood Huntley’s Social Media After Canceling Shows Over Ticket Prices

Back in December, fans of The Voice watched as Huntley was crowned the winner of season 24. While walking away with $100,000 and a record deal, the singer watched his career flourish under the spotlight. With the star performing several times since his win, it appears that Huntley is already taking a stand. Knowing how hard fans work and the rising price of tickets, he recently decided to cancel an upcoming gig when tickets climbed to over $100 apiece. Although excited about his rising popularity, the singer wants nothing more than to make his show affordable for all fans.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Huntley wasted no time expressing his thoughts surrounding tickets costing fans $160. Discussing the steep price, the singer made it clear that he rather play for “Free.” “I’d rather play for free than charge people $160 a ticket for a show.” Claiming the prices didn’t sit well on his heart and mind, he decided to cancel his upcoming show and issue a refund for fans who already purchased a ticket. But while he canceled the show, Huntley decided to hold a free 90-minute concert at Billiken’s Smokehouse on March 1. And as for paying the band, he added “I’m going to pay the band out of my own money.”

Fans Praise Huntley Over Canceling Show

With Huntley wanting people to enjoy his music over making money, fans praised the singer. Comments included, “This is his heart, this is him, this is the @huntleymusic we know and love! The musician who loves to sing! Thank you for being you! This Friday, We Create Another Magical Moment.” Another comment read, “You are truly a humble man! Keep it affordable for those of us that are not financially well off as others. I appreciate that you remember where you came from.”

While fans praised Huntley for canceling the show, others worried about the singer’s financial future. One fan wondered, “You are a sweetheart beyond measure. Pure loving soul. But dude. You still need to take care of your family. I’ll be praying you are able to find that happy median. Plus….Karma teaches lessons with both loss and reward so hopefully the good you do comes back to you threefold.”

Having watched his fame skyrocket practically overnight thanks to The Voice, it seems that Huntley cares little about fortune and more about sharing his gift with the world.

(Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)