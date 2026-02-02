‘The Voice’ Singer, 26, Dies in Freak Snakebite Tragedy

Thanks to the popularity of The Voice, several versions of the show have sprouted all over the world. On The Voice Nigeria, the coaches once watched as African singer Ifunanya Nwangene offered a powerful cover of Rihanna’s “Take A Bow.” The performance not only gained Nwangene more than a few fans, but she also caught the attention of the coaches. Making it through the auditions, Nwangene was eventually eliminated. Continuing to expand her career, sadly, the singer passed away after being bitten by a snake while sleeping.

At just 26 years old, Nwangene was excited about her future in music. Teasing fans, the singer put the final touches on her first solo concert. She was also gearing up for a special project with Nigerian artists TBrass. With a bright future and powerful voice, tragedy struck on Saturday when Nwangene was woken by a sharp pain in her leg.

Fellow Artists Honor Former Contestant On ‘The Voice’

Seeing the snake bite, Nwangene rushed to the local clinic for treatment. First announcing her death, AMEMUSO choir announcer Sam Ezugwu explained how the facility didn’t have the necessary antivenom. Although having one of the components, Ezugwu rushed into the city to try to find the second antivenom. He said, “While they were trying to stabilize her, she could not speak but she could make hand gestures. She was struggling to breathe.”

Before Ezugwu could return, Nwangene passed away. Still processing the tragic accident, Ezugwu wrote on Facebook, “A rising star, Ifunanya, was on the cusp of sharing her incredible talent with the world. Her voice and spirit will be deeply missed.”

After the singer passed away, animal control officers went to Nwangene’s residence to find the snake. Shockingly, the officer found two snakes, with one being a “cobra.”

Ezugwu wasn’t the only person to honor Nwangene’s life. Collaborating with TBrass before her death, the trumpeter shared on Instagram, “An irreplaceable loss to the Abuja music society and Nigeria at large. My hand and heart feels very heavy writing this, because it is unimaginable loosing such a young promising great, talented music artist who touched so many lives, it is very heartbreaking—especially in Nigeria where music runs deep in our souls and connects us all.”

Her sudden passing has left fans, fellow artists, and her community in deep mourning, as many reflect on the promise she carried and the music she still had left to share.

(The Voice Nigeria, 2021)