Watch Dan + Shay Give Impromptu First Dance Performance for ‘The Voice’ Contestant & Fiancé

The Voice kicked off the week with another round of Blind Auditions. With only 40 artists able to move forward to the battle rounds, both the contestants and the coaches are feeling the pressure. For John Legend, Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay, and Reba McEntire, they continue to build what they believe to be the perfect team. But while a competition, the contestants and coaches share a love for music. And for Zoe Levert, she received more than a coach when she shared her heartwarming story with the world.

Besides finding herself standing on the stage of The Voice, she is also currently planning a wedding. With her fiancé, Ryan, by her side, she channeled her inner Taylor Swift as she decided to perform “Better Man (Taylor Version)” for the coaches. While the coaches listened, none turned their chairs until the last second. With Legend turning his chair, Levert was more than excited, but she was sure to take a moment and share her love for Dan + Shay. She even admitted she planned on dancing to their song “From the Ground Up” at her wedding. Not wanting to wait, the duo decided to just sing right then and there.

get your tissues ready, swifties! this cover of @taylorswift13's "Better Man (Taylor's Version)" is everything 🤍 #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/NzjYLZ8Xwb — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) March 12, 2024

Online, fans loved the performance from Dan + Shay, writing “Just so y’all know, there’s not a better vocalist than @ShayMooney & now everyone that watches #TheVoice gets to witness it.” Another comment read, “That was just so sweet & just another reason why I love @DanAndShay…they’re the sweetest humans.”

just so y’all know, there’s not a better vocalist than @ShayMooney & now everyone that watches #TheVoice gets to witness it 🤩 — charly 🌼 (@charlyy_brownn) March 12, 2024

that was just so sweet & just another reason why I love @DanAndShay…they’re the sweetest humans 💛 #TheVoice — charly 🌼 (@charlyy_brownn) March 12, 2024

John Legend Talks Being On ‘The Voice’

As for Legend, he shared his excitement about adding another singer to his growing team. Before the episode, the singer discussed his love for the show with NBC Insider, ”I love that we get to be surrounded by so much talent and it’s really inspiring, truthfully. I learn so much from being on this show. I learn from coaching. I learn from the interaction I have with these Artists, and it’s very renewing because, you know, I’ve been making records for, like, 20 years now and to be around Artists that have that hunger and that excitement is very renewing for me, and I love that experience.”

