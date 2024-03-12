Fans Say ‘The Voice’ is Falling Flat on Talent, Can’t Live Up to Ruby Leigh & Mara Justine

The final round of Blind Auditions on The Voice takes place tonight (March 12). It’s a pivotal moment in the show because this is the night that the coaches finish building their teams. However, many fans appear to be struggling to connect with this season’s batch of contestants.

Season 25 of The Voice isn’t incredibly popular among some fans. So far, vocal viewers have taken to social media to discuss several things about the season that they could do without. The series’ coaching changes are one of them. Additionally, disappointed fans cite lackluster performances, the prevalence of country music, and more.

Fans Aren’t Thrilled With This Season’s Performers on The Voice

Many fans took to r/thevoice on Reddit to share their displeasure with the current season of the show. In a post titled “This season kinda sucks,” one Redditor shared their opinion on season 25. “The singers seem [mediocre], they don’t have the same oomph that Ruby Leigh or Mara Justine had,” they wrote. They added that none of this season’s contestants drew them in. “Idk, I just feel like this year could have been a lot better,” they concluded.

One commenter said the show is grasping at straws during season 25. They added, “Usually the talent is good enough that I can tolerate the horribly cringe and irrelevant coach skits, but now it’s like why am I even watching this?”

Another added, “The coaches are saying how great [the contestants] are but I’m not hearing it.”

Another post simply titled “Season 25” followed by a poop emoji also talked about the less-than-thrilling current season of The Voice. “This year’s contestants have been tragically mediocre,” the original poster wrote.

Don’t Give Up Just Yet

While some fans aren’t connecting with the contestants to this point, this season has a ton of promising vocalists ready to make a splash. Serenity Arce, a 16-year-old phenom, ignited a four-chair turn during her breathtaking audition—her second audition in two years.

Let’s also not forget about Bryan Olesen, a former GRAMMY-nominated guitarist for the Christian rock band Newsboys and a founding member of the band VOTA. The 49-year-old’s rendition of “Love Runs Out” by OneRepublic had the coaches chomping at the bits to land him on their respective team.

See if any of tonight’s contestants sway the fans’ opinions when The Voice airs on NBC at 9 pm EST. Or, watch it tomorrow on Peacock.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)