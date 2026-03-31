Your cart is currently empty!
‘The Voice’ Kicks Off the Knockout Round in Epic Fashion—See Every Incredible Performance from Night One
It’s time for the Knockouts! With the Battle Round over, The Voice has moved on to the Knockout Round.
Videos by American Songwriter
During this phase of the competition, coaches Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend paired up the members of their six-person teams. Each artist then sang a song of their choice while their teammate watched on. Afterwards, the teammates switched positions, and the second artist performed.
Coaches do not have Saves or Steals during this round of the show, so the decisions were harder than ever. The March 30 episode of the show saw four members of each team compete for a spot in the Top 9.
Next week, the remaining two members of the teams will have their Knockout. After that, the Top 9 contestants will be set, and move ahead to the Semi-Finals.
The April 6 episode of the show will also feature a special In-Season All-Star Competition. The new segment will feature six beloved former Voice artists, each of whom was selected to come back by their former coach.
Those all-stars will represent their former coaches as they battle in head-to-head sing-offs. The coach with the most sing-off wins is guaranteed a second finalist in the finale. As for who will determine the winner of each All-Star Showdown, that honor will go to original Voice coach CeeLo Green.
Keep reading to see every performance from night one of the Knockout Round, and find out who made it through to the next phase of the competition.
Team Adam
Knockout #1
Bay Simpson — “One Headlight” by The Wallflowers
Alexia Jayy — “You Give Good Love” by Whitney Houston
Winner: Alexia Jayy
Knockout #2
Mike Steele — “How You Gonna Act Like That” by Tyrese
Jeremy Keith — “Ain’t Nothing Like The Real Thing” by Marvin Gaye
Winner: Jeremy Keith
Team Kelly
Knockout #1
Houston Kelly — “Love You Anyway” by Luke Combs
JW Griffin — “If It Hadn’t Been For Love” by The SteelDrivers
Winner: JW Griffin
Knockout #2
Abigayle Oakley — “Feather” by Sabrina Carpenter
Liv Ciara — “Breakaway” by Kelly Clarkson
Winner: Liv Ciara
Team Legend
Knockout #1
Moses G. — “Let’s Get It On” by Marvin Gaye
Lucas West — “New York State of Mind” by Billy Joel
Winner: Lucas West
Knockout #2
Natasha Blaine — “Another Sad Love Song” by Toni Braxton
Syd Millevoi — “Tell Me You Love Me” by Demi Lovato
Winner: Syd Millevoi
The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.
Photo by Trae Patton/NBC
Leave a Reply
Only members can comment. Become a member. Already a member? Log in.