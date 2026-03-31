‘The Voice’ Kicks Off the Knockout Round in Epic Fashion—See Every Incredible Performance from Night One

It’s time for the Knockouts! With the Battle Round over, The Voice has moved on to the Knockout Round.

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During this phase of the competition, coaches Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend paired up the members of their six-person teams. Each artist then sang a song of their choice while their teammate watched on. Afterwards, the teammates switched positions, and the second artist performed.

Coaches do not have Saves or Steals during this round of the show, so the decisions were harder than ever. The March 30 episode of the show saw four members of each team compete for a spot in the Top 9.

Next week, the remaining two members of the teams will have their Knockout. After that, the Top 9 contestants will be set, and move ahead to the Semi-Finals.

The April 6 episode of the show will also feature a special In-Season All-Star Competition. The new segment will feature six beloved former Voice artists, each of whom was selected to come back by their former coach.

Those all-stars will represent their former coaches as they battle in head-to-head sing-offs. The coach with the most sing-off wins is guaranteed a second finalist in the finale. As for who will determine the winner of each All-Star Showdown, that honor will go to original Voice coach CeeLo Green.

Keep reading to see every performance from night one of the Knockout Round, and find out who made it through to the next phase of the competition.

Team Adam

Knockout #1

Bay Simpson — “One Headlight” by The Wallflowers

Alexia Jayy — “You Give Good Love” by Whitney Houston

Winner: Alexia Jayy

Knockout #2

Mike Steele — “How You Gonna Act Like That” by Tyrese

Jeremy Keith — “Ain’t Nothing Like The Real Thing” by Marvin Gaye

Winner: Jeremy Keith

Team Kelly

Knockout #1

Houston Kelly — “Love You Anyway” by Luke Combs

JW Griffin — “If It Hadn’t Been For Love” by The SteelDrivers

Winner: JW Griffin

Knockout #2

Abigayle Oakley — “Feather” by Sabrina Carpenter

Liv Ciara — “Breakaway” by Kelly Clarkson

Winner: Liv Ciara

Team Legend

Knockout #1

Moses G. — “Let’s Get It On” by Marvin Gaye

Lucas West — “New York State of Mind” by Billy Joel

Winner: Lucas West

Knockout #2

Natasha Blaine — “Another Sad Love Song” by Toni Braxton

Syd Millevoi — “Tell Me You Love Me” by Demi Lovato

Winner: Syd Millevoi

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC