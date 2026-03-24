Where ‘The Voice’ Season 29 Teams Stand Ahead of the Knockout Round

It’s time for the Knockouts! The Voice‘s season 29 Battle Round has concluded, leaving coaches Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend with six contestants each.

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Now, the remaining 18 contestants will head to the Knockout Round, during which they’ll perform against a teammate by singing a song of their choice.

Since there are no Steals or Saves in the Knockouts, each coach will complete the round with three members on their team.

Also during the Knockouts, a special In-Season All-Star Competition. will take place. The new segment will feature six beloved former Voice artists, each of whom was selected to come back by their former coach.

Those all-stars will represent their former coaches as they battle in head-to-head sing-offs. The coach with the most sing-off wins is guaranteed a second finalist in the finale. As for who will determine the winner of each All-Star Showdown, that honor will go to original Voice coach CeeLo Green.

After the Knockouts, the nine remaining contestants will compete in a semi-final. The finale will feature the Top 4 artists of the season.

As the season heads towards its finale, for the first time in show history, a new voting block comprised of super fans and past Voice artists will make up the studio audience. That crowd will vote for their favorite performer in real time during the semi-finals and finale, ultimately determining which finalist will be crowned the winner of The Voice.

Keep reading to find out where the teams stand ahead of the Knockout Round.

Team Adam

Alexia Jayy, 31

Bay Simpson, 26

Jaali Boyd, 25

Jared Shoemaker, 32

Jeremy Keith, 40

Mike Steele, 28 (Stolen from Team Legend)

Team Kelly

Abigayle Oakley, 25

Houston Kelly, 20

Jonah Mayer, 31

JW Griffin, 25

Liv Ciara, 16 (Super Steal)

Mikenley Brown, 19

Team Legend

Grace Humphries, 18

K.J. Willis, 35

Lucas West, 26

Moses G., 31 (Stolen from Team Adam)

Natasha Blaine, 27

Syd Millevoi, 23

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC