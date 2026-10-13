‘The Voice’: Queen Latifah Pairs Two Four-Chair Turns for Incredible Little Big Town Cover, Leading to the Season’s First Steal

When two four-chair turns are paired together, it’s safe to say good things are going to happen. That was certainly the case for Team Queen Latifah’s Kayleigh Mathews and Lillie Kolich, who were tasked with performing Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush” during night one of the Battle Round on The Voice.

Alongside team advisor Patti LaBelle, Queen Latifah urged the women not to try and outdo each other while still finding their individual moments in the song.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I swear to you girls, I’m 82 years young. I’m not going to hold in because I’m afraid of insulting someone. What I feel in my heart is necessary to talk about, I talk about it. Then I get in trouble, but I don’t care,” LaBelle told the contestants. “I never hold back. Listen. Make sure you’re doing your best. Your best is good enough. That’s all I can do.”

After hearing both contestants in rehearsals, Queen liked the spiritual experience she got from Mathews and the flavor and swag Kolich brought to the song.

“I need them both to bring their A-game,” the coach said. “That will show me who’s ready to take it to the next level.”

Powerful Performance Prompts First Steal of The Voice Season 30

All four coaches were blown away by the performance, with Riley Green noting that he wasn’t envious of the decision Queen Latifah had to make.

“It’s not going to be fun, Queen,” he said. “That’s the problem when you get every four-chair turn on your team, you’ve got really talented people going against each other. You won everybody during the Blinds. You have to deal with this now.”

Clarkson was likewise impressed, telling the women, “I’ve heard this song done a lot. Y’all, that was my favorite. So gorgeous.”

As for their coach, Queen Latifah told the ladies that she was “honored to have been here to witness that. That was gorgeous.”

At the end of the day, though, she had to make a choice. Queen Latifah wound up selecting Kolich due to her being “so special and unique.”

When host Carson Daly asked Mathews if she had anything to say to her coach, Clarkson interrupted by pressing her button and declaring, “Who cares about her?”

It wasn’t that easy for Clarkson to get Mathews on her team though, as Green also hit his button to steal the singer.

“I know what you’re wanting to do. He’s wearing a cowboy hat!” Clarkson complained. “… Remember when you thought you were going home? The feeling you felt when you were like, ‘Oh my God, she picked me!’ He didn’t push his button. I picked first! Kayleigh! I have won a competition! I promise you I can do it.”

Green kept it simple for his pitch, stating, “They don’t want you on my team, because they know we’re going to win The Voice. I don’t blame them for that.”

As for who Mathews selected as her new coach, that remains to be seen. Audiences will find out her answer when The Voice returns Tuesday, Oct. 12 on NBC.

Photo by Cory Osborne/NBC