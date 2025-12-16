‘The Voice’ Reveals Its 2 Fan-Voted Finalists of Season 28

It’s official—The Voice has finally named its Top 6 of season 28. On part one of the live, two-part finale, host Carson Daly revealed the last two people who’ve made it into the Lives.

Videos by American Songwriter

Over the last two weeks, the final four contestants on each coach’s team took the stage for the Playoffs.

After those performances, Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg each picked only one person to bring with them to the finale. Bublé selected Jazz McKenzie, McEntire picked Aubrey Nicole, Horan opted for Aiden Ross, and Snoop went with Ralph Edwards.

The remaining 12 contestants were left in danger of elimination. America could only vote two of them through to the finale. Voters got to select one person from Teams Bublé and Reba, and one person from Teams Niall and Snoop.

Out of the first group—Aaron Nichols, Max Chambers, Peyton Kyle, Rob Cole, Ryan Mitchell, and Trinity—America voted Max Chambers through to the Lives.

America’s selection for the second group—Ava Nat, DEK of Hearts, Kirbi, Mindy Miller, Toni Lorene, and Yoshihanaa—DEK of Hearts came out victorious.

With those decisions made, Bublé and Horan will have two representatives in the finale, while McEntire and Snoop are left with just one artist vying for the crown.

What to Know About the Season 28 Finale of The Voice

Now with the contestants set, the finale can began in earnest. Each artist will get the chance to perform two songs during the live Dec. 15 episode of the show.

Then, on Dec.16, each finalist will take the stage with their coach for a special duet performance. Viewers will also get to watch performances from Khalid and XG during the two hour-long episode.

At the end of the night, a season 29 champion will be crowned.

Both Bublé and Horan are looking for their third win on the series. The former artist is especially motivated, as a win would constitute a three-peat, i.e. three wins in a row. While Horan has won both seasons on which he’s coached, his three victories would not be back-to-back.

Meanwhile, McEntire is looking for her second win. As for Snoop, he’s on the hunt for his first-ever win as a coach.

Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC