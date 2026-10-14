‘The Voice’: Team Riley Green’s Non-Country Artist Take on Maroon 5’s “She Will Be Loved”—And Get Adam Levine’s Approval

Riley Green turned to Adam Levine’s catalogue for his latest song choice. During The Voice‘s Battle Round, the country star tasked Brendan Coulter and Keiyana Osmond with performing Maroon 5’s “She Will Be Loved.”

When the contestants stepped into rehearsals with Green and his team’s advisor, Carly Pearce, the coach told them he was excited to hear their performance, as the tune is one he’ll never get to sing.

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“It’s a tradeoff. You either get to grow a great mustache or you get to sing this song. I chose earlier,” he quipped. “That’s why Adam doesn’t have a mustache.”

The song was a comfortable one for Coulter, as “She Will Be Loved” is the first song he ever sang. Green could tell as much, and praised him for his falsetto.

As for Osmond, Pearce complimented her tone and unique style. Together, Green said that the pairing comprised “two of the most talented people on the show.”

Adam Levine Praise The Voice Contestants’ Cover of His Song

During their performance, the contestants wowed the coaches, prompting Green to quip, “Take that, Adam!”

“Excellent song choice, Riley,” Levine answered. “Obviously, I’m very happy about the song that you chose. It still blows my mind to think back to when I wrote the words to that song, scribbled them on a piece of paper. It’s still an unbelievable gift to have a song that’s had a really big impact and that people are going to sing on the show blows my mind, so thank you guys for that.”

Green didn’t miss the chance to poke at Levine, joking, “It was harder to write back then too because you had to dip your pen in ink.”

“Back in the 1700s,” Levine played along, before telling the country star, “You’re not that young, by the way.”

All jokes aside, Levine told the contestants, “It’s a hard song, and let me tell you, it takes everything you’ve got. But I applaud you both on doing a great job. I don’t want to pick anybody that’s singing my song. I’ll let him pick, because that’ll be more fun to watch him suffer, but you guys both did great.”

Green had to make a tough decision. After noting that he was proud to have both contestants on his time, and praising Coulter for crushing his performance, Green selected Osmond as the winner, thanks in large part to her interesting style.

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by Cory Osborne/NBC

