The Who’s Guitarist, Pete Townshend, Pens Heartfelt Message To Charlie Watts and Family

Pete Townshend, Hall of Fame musician and co-founder of the famed English rock ‘n’ roll band, The Who, shared his thoughts on the recent passing of Charlie Watts, drummer and core member of the Rolling Stones for the past six decades. Watts was 80 years old.

Townshend posted an image of a rainbow on Instagram with the caption: “Full Moon. Rainbow. Always a sign. Charlie Watts wept at Keith Moon’s funeral. I wish I was capable of such tears today. Instead, I just want to say goodbye. Not a rock drummer, a jazz drummer really, and that’s why the Stones swung like the Basie band!! Such a lovely man. God bless his wife and daughter, and I’ll bet the horses will miss him too.”

The note from The Who’s guitarist is one of many from celebrities and artists of all generations the past 24 hours. The Roots drummer Questlove, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, Elton John, Ringo Star, Paul McCartney, and a myriad of others have expressed their sadness at the passing of Watts, a giant in the industry known for his swinging, jazz-inspired drumming style.

Originally a graphic artist, Watts joined the Rolling Stones in 1963 where he excelled, bringing his jazz background to the rockers. Watts, along with frontman, Mick Jagger, and guitarist, Keith Richards, are the only two members of the group to appear on all the studio albums.