“There’s Nothing Kacey Can’t Do”: Kacey Musgraves Nailed Dolly Parton’s Signature Tune the First Time She Ever Sang It Live

Kacey Musgraves is giving Dolly. Back in 2022, during her Star-Crossed: Unveiled Tour, the country star delighted fans with a cover of Dolly Parton’s 1980 track “9 to 5.”

While performing at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center, Musgraves told the crowd, “I’ve never sang this before. This is for you!”

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After she told attendees that they had to “sing it with me,” the iconic opening notes of “9 to 5” began to play. The concertgoers obliged, singing along with every word of the track.

Wearing a jumpsuit and rocking bare feet, Musgraves delivered an unforgettable rendition of the hit.

As fans noted in the comments, “There is nothing Kacey can’t do.”

Currently, Musgraves is reveling in the release of her latest album, Middle of Nowhere. Next month, she’ll set off on the Middle of Nowhere Tour in support of the LP.

The trek will begin in Chicago and take Musgraves across North America, with stops in New York, Nashville, Austin, and Los Angeles. She’ll wrap up the shows in October with back-to-back Seattle concerts.

What to Know About Dolly Parton

Parton is likewise busy at present. Fresh off the opening of Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop, the country icon announced that her musical, Dolly: A True Original Musical, will soon open on Broadway.

The show, which premiered in Nashville last year, will begin previews on Dec. 7 at the St. James Theatre. Its opening night will take place on Jan. 19, which is Parton’s 81st birthday.

“My whole life has been a musical. A grand ole opera really!” Parton said in a press release. “We have a wonderful director, sets, costumes, choreography, music and all the things you need to make a wonderful, entertaining show! Can’t wait to see you there!”

Director Bartlett Sher similarly expressed excitement about the show’s next step.

“During our world premiere in Nashville, I was overwhelmed by the deep connection audiences have with Dolly,” he said. “You mention her name and people light up and share a time that she has inspired them and brought them joy.”

“But despite all of that genuine love, Dolly has never really shared her story before. She’s offered glimpses and peeks, but this musical allows her to reveal the unfiltered story in her own words,” Sher added. “As we prepare to come to Broadway, we’re thrilled to show that rhinestones were never her whole story.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Spotify