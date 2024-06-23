Former ‘American Idol’ Winner Tabbed as an “Ideal Choice” To Replace Katy Perry Amid New Shakeup

First airing back in June 2002, American Idol captivated audiences all over the world as the show searched for the next superstar. While the format surrounding the show hasn’t changed much over the years, the show currently deals with a firestorm of rumors pertaining to who will take over for Katy Perry. But that is just the start as Producer Wylleen May recently left the show after being part of the production for 22 years—adding more changes to the already evolving show. With the show continuing to search for the right person to replace Perry, one former American Idol winner explained how much they would love to return.

Videos by American Songwriter

Back in 2004, Fantasia Barrino stood on the American Idol stage as her name was called as the winner of season three. Astonished by her victory, the singer used her win to help carve out her own place in the music industry. And in the years that followed, Barrino gained numerous awards, including a Grammy. Most recently, she received an Oscar nomination for her role in the adaptation of The Color Purple.

Now, The Wrap is tabbing the season 3 winner as an “ideal choice” for the vacant judging slot on American Idol. Speaking about the possibility of returning to the show, Fantasia told ET, “I’m gonna be honest, I would love to. I think that those kids, when they’re coming into the game, I think that they need somebody to come in and not only show them how to sing a song, but how to handle the business because it’s a lot.”

[RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Finalist Announces She’s Creating Her Own Singing Competition]

Kelly Clarkson Turns Down ‘American Idol’

Knowing the stress that comes with competing on American Idol, Barrino noted the importance of having great support. “Just having somebody to say, ‘Hey, make sure you have this, make sure you have that. OK, sing this song, sing that song.’ Getting to know them, their upbringing, what makes you want to sing, why do you love this, why do you want this? So I would love to do it. I would be up for it.”

Since Perry announced her exit from American Idol, fans speculated and offered suggestions as to who should take her place. Some pointed to the original American Idol, Kelly Clarkson. But while the singer would be great for the show, she explained how she wouldn’t want to do it given her children. “I can’t do that, only because I promised my kids. I was like, ‘I wanna be there as much as I possibly can.’ And it would put me in L.A., and that’s why I had to quit The Voice, which I love that team. And I miss them so much.”

With Perry’s spot still open and May leaving the show, it appears the producers have more than enough on their plate as fans anxiously await the new season.

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)