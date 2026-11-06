They Just Don’t Make Hard Rock Songs Like These 4 Classics From 1971 Anymore

They really don’t make rock music like they used to. Let’s dive into some ultra-nostalgic hard rock songs from 1971 that still hit so good after all these years.

“I’m Eighteen” by Alice Cooper from ‘Love It To Death’

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Joey Ramone looked up to Alice Cooper back in the day, so it’s only natural that they would be inspired by one another as musicians. Ramone allegedly wrote the first song for The Ramones based on chords he had learned from Cooper’s “I’m Eighteen”. John Lydon of Sex Pistols also wrote the song “Seventeen” as a response to “I’m Eighteen”. Not only was the original hard rock track a classic, but it influenced plenty of punk rockers in later years.

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“I’m Eighteen” by Alice Cooper peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1971.

“Won’t Get Fooled Again” by The Who from ‘Who’s Next’

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This prog classic from The Who still goes hard after all these years. “Won’t Get Fooled Again” has been named one of the greatest songs of all time by plenty of publications, and I’m inclined to agree. This anthemic track was a hefty hit in the US and UK, peaking at No. 15 on the Hot 100 and No. 9 on the UK Singles chart.

“The Story In Your Eyes” by The Moody Blues from ‘Every Good Boy Deserves Favour’

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“The Story In Your Eyes” by The Moody Blues is another prog-leaning classic among hard rock songs from 1971, and it’s one of the finest singles that The Moody Blues ever dropped. It’s an edgy piece of work compared to much of the band’s previous discography and a fine example of a group evolving with the changing tide of rock as they see fit.

“The Story In Your Eyes” by The Moody Blues reached No. 23 in the US and No. 7 in Canada.

“B*tch” by The Rolling Stones from ‘Sticky Fingers’

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The Rolling Stones dropped a few hard rock bangers in 1971, one of which was “B*tch”. It’s a serious hard-rocking track with a surprisingly suitable horn line. This hard rock track was the B-side to “Brown Sugar”, but despite not getting exclusive single treatment, it became a huge hit on AOR radio stations. Turn on a classic rock station today, and it won’t take long for “B*tch” to make it to your ears.

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