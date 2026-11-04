This Marvin Gaye Song From 1968 Almost Wasn’t Released Before It Became His First No. 1 Hit

We’ve all heard the phrase “through the grapevine,” likely in reference to the phenomenon of hearing gossip or news from an indirect source. Well, in 1966, two Motown songwriters, Norman Whitfield and Barrett Strong, wrote a song with that in mind, and it ended up becoming a hit for not one, but two artists.

For Marvin Gaye, “I Heard It Through The Grapevine” gave him his first No. 1 hit. However, this didn’t come easily at first. Before he found success with the song, it was R&B group Gladys Knight And The Pips that proved “Grapevine” could be a smash.

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Gaye had recorded a version of the song before Gladys Knight And The Pips did. The song was even presented at a Motown meeting and voted on by executives as a single Gaye should release. The founder of the label, Berry Gordy, liked the song, but he wanted to focus on more of a romantic direction for Gaye.

“I personally liked ‘Grapevine’ better,” he shared in his autobiography. “But I felt the other record was more in the romantic vein of what Marvin needed.”

Gladys, who was a relatively new Motown act at the time, recorded a version of “I Heard It Through The Grapevine”, and it went to No. 2 in the US. About a year later, Gaye’s version of the song, which appeared on his In The Groove album, reached No. 1 and became the label’s best-selling single at the time.

What Is “I Heard It Through The Grapevine” About?

It doesn’t take rocket science to put together what the meaning of “I Heard It Through The Grapevine” is. The song is about a man being cheated on by a woman, which he unfortunately hears about through other people.

Ooh-ooh, I bet you’re wondering how I knew

‘Bout your plans to make me blue

With some other guy you knew before

Between the two of us guys, you know I love you more.

Apparently, writer Barrett Strong had the idea for the song while walking around in Chicago. He passed by some people who said, “I heard it through the grapevine,” and inspiration struck.

Don’t you know that I heard it through the grapevine?

Not much longer would you be mine (Ooh, baby, baby)

Oh, I heard it through the grapevine

Oh, I’m just about to lose my mind

Honey, honey, well.

Photo by Matthew Lewis/The Washington Post via Getty Images