It’s a busy week for Grateful Dead fans with the 50th Anniversary box set release of their classic American Beauty album and this limited edition D’Angelico Premier Grateful Dead SS guitar.

D’Angelico first partnered with the Dead team in 2017 on the Bob Weir signature model in 2017 and the relationship continues with this sure-to-be collector’s item.

D’Angelico Premier Grateful Dead SS guitar

The Premier Grateful Dead SS guitar is available in a warm Satin Walnut finish and features a 15-inch-wide, single-cutaway semi-hollow strapped with Seymour Duncan Designed humbuckers for a warm, full-bodied tone, sure to capture the varied, classic tones of the iconic band.

Visually, the guitar is a stunner. Custom American Beauty-inspired artwork adorns the front and back of the body, as well as a custom headstock inlay celebrating the original album art.

Now available for pre-order at select US retailers while supplies last.

MAP $1,149.99

Manufacturer info: https://dangelicoguitars.com/guitars/premier-series/premier-ss/premier-grateful-dead-ss/#DAPSSGDABGS