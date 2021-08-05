Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Starring In ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series ‘1883’

Country superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill return to the small screen on the upcoming 1883, which serves as a prequel series to the much-lauded Yellowstone. The series, created by Taylor Sheridan, will co-star Academy Award-nominated actor Sam Elliott, most known for roles in The Big Lebowski, Tombstone, and Roadhouse.

1883 recounts the journey of the Dutton family as they cross the Great Plains to make a better life in the then-untamed expanse of Montana. The series is set to air on Paramount+.

“This is truly a dream job,” McGraw shares in a press statement. “Taylor has found a way of storytelling that brilliantly creates these epic dramas and family sagas with so much depth and creativity. The Duttons are tremendous characters and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life. As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew.”

Hill chimes in, “The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life. I am humbled and honored to work with Taylor and his entire team.”

For Elliott, who was nominated for an Academy Award for his work in the Lady Gaga and Bradly Cooper-starring A Star is Born, “it all starts with the writing, and Taylor Sheridan is a brilliant writer,” he says. “I think the western genre speaks clearly to both of us. The classic struggles of man against man, man against nature, and man against himself. It’s all there, in 1883, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

On the back of Yellowstone, drawing tens of millions of fans, an origin story seemed to be a no-brainer. “In the process, [we are] turning the Yellowstone world into a global hit franchise to fuel the growth of Paramount+,” Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, MTV Entertainment Group, says.

The parent show, Yellowstone, returns for a fourth season in November.