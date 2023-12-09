Tom Petty’s “Love Is a Long Road” Enjoys Absurd Streaming Surge Following ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Trailer Drop

As they say, heroes get remembered, but legends never die. Tom Petty may be gone, but his music lives on finding new fans and audiences. Thanks to the highly anticipated trailer of the video game Grand Theft Auto VI, Petty’s music is flying higher than ever.

Videos by American Songwriter

One track, in particular, is feeling the love. That tune is “Love Is a Long Road,” which was featured on Petty’s 1989 Full Moon River album. Developer Rockstar decided to use the track to reintroduce players to Vice City, the game’s fictional setting based in Miami.

While the trailer itself has smashed viewership records, the popularity has also extended to Petty’s music, according to Billboard. Before the release of the trailer, “Love Is a Long Road” drew on average of between 4,000 to 5,000 streams per day in the U.S. On Monday (December 4) when the trailer leaked, that number became 78,000; it rose to 376,000 the next day when the trailer dropped.

If you’re looking for percentages, the song has gained 8,421% in viewership, making for a massive increase for Petty’s estate. Additionally, the song has sold more than 1,000 digital copies across the trailer release as well.

“Love Is a Long Road” may have had its fans, but it was often a hidden gem within Petty’s catalog. The tune fits well with the mood that the game developers are trying to go for—glitz and glamor with a hidden roughness. Petty infused the song with synths but anchored it with his powerful vocals.

The song was often overlooked, however, for other hits like “Free Fallin'” and “Runnin’ Down a Dream,” which also appear on the album. Full Moon Fever was a bit of a crossroads for Petty, who went completely solo with the album. The musician struggled to get the album made, but his perseverance paid off.

Full Moon Fever ended up going Platinum. Additionally, Petty revitalized his career in a lot of ways by connecting with the younger youth. His songs would appear on MTV, which further broadened his appeal and helped give his career another wind.

Now, that music is being enjoyed by fans new and old. Petty died in 2017 at age 66, but his music will continue to find new listeners. Love is a long road indeed.

[Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]