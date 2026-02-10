“Top 30. I’m Calling It”: Carrie Underwood Wowed by Madison Moon’s Two-Song ‘American Idol’ Audition

Madison Moon showed off her stuff to the American Idol judges not once, but twice. On the ABC series’ latest episode, the 28-year-old Florida musician began her audition by performing Radiohead’s “Creep.”

Judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood were so intrigued that they asked for a second song, one that would show off Moon’s ability to scream sing. Moon delivered, performing an incredible rendition of Thirty Seconds to Mars’ “The Kill (Bury Me).”

“You’re one of the best voices we’ve heard so far,” Bryan told the singer, a sentiment with which Richie agreed.

“You just kept getting higher and higher. I’m thinking, ‘Where does this voice end?’” Richie said. “Just goosebumps.”

It was Underwood who delivered perhaps the best compliment of all, telling Moon, “You’re one of my absolute favorites. Top 30. I’m calling it. Let’s do this.”

After three resounding yeses from the judges, Moon expressed her joy about landing a Golden Ticket.

“Carrie called me Top 30 and I almost fell to the ground. I almost fell to the ground!” she said. “It’s insane. I’m glad she believes in me. I am so ready for this.”

What to Expect from This Season of American Idol

Ahead of the show’s season premiere, the three judges teased what fans can look forward to this go around. One big change is Hollywood Week’s big move from Hollywood, California, to Nashville, Tennessee.

“It is really nice,” Underwood told Entertainment Tonight of the change, which kept her and Bryan close to home. “It’s such a great vibe.”

As for the contestants, Underwood, now in her second season as a judge, marveled at the incredible singers that auditioned for the show. She also revealed how this season’s talent differs from that of last season, which saw Jamal Roberts come out victorious.

“This is only my second year being a judge, and I feel like last year we had a lot of really big, powerful voices,” she said. “This year, I feel like we have a lot of really unique voices.”

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless