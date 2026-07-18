Tracy Lawrence and Jamey Johnson Bring Viral “Time Marches On” Version to the Grand Ole Opry

In January 1996, Tracy Lawrence promoted the release of his fourth studio album, Time Marches On. Featuring hit songs like “Is That a Tear” and “Stars Over Texas,” the singer watched the album peak at No. 4 on the US Top Country Albums chart. But beyond the awards and charts, Lawrence held a special place in his heart for the song “Time Marches On.” And with the lyrics centered on “smoking dope”, Lawrence decided to offer a new version of the song during his Grand Ole Opry performance with Jamey Johnson.

Although one of his longest-running No. 1 hits, Lawrence loved “Time Marches On” for how big the song was. Not the reception but the story within the lyrics. “It’s probably the best lyric I’ve ever cut, because being able to paint that much imagery in a three and a half minute song, you’re talking about multiple generations of a family and just the dynamic. I mean, you can close your eyes and you can see that whole thing. I was fascinated by it.”

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For one fan, they loved the idea of “smoking dope.” So they cut a new version of the song that only highlighted that. And it seems that even Lawrence couldn’t help but love the shock factor. “You really want to know why I cut it? Because of the shock factor. Because radio had never played anything that says ‘Smokes a lot of dope’ in it, and I knew that it would either be a massive record just because of the shock factor of it, or it would die a violent death. There was no in between. And it came out of the box with a bang.”

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Tracy Lawrence And Jamey Johnson “Smoking Dope” On Opry Stage

Well, it seems that both Lawrence and Johnson have TikTok. After the new “Dope” version of “Time Marches On” went viral, the two joined forces on the Grand Ole Opry stage. And when hitting the first note of the song, the singers quickly transitioned into the new version.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the new version, writing, “This was already my favorite song and now I have another favorite.” Another person added, “This man is a national treasure, and as if he isn’t already appreciated enough, this just goes even further to prove a point.”

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While Lawrence won’t be replacing the original anytime soon, his willingness to embrace the viral trend proved he doesn’t mind having a little fun with one of his biggest hits.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Stagecoach)