Travis Tritt Set to Return to the Stage After “Rough” Pneumonia Battle

Travis Tritt is on the mend! Weeks after the country singer revealed that he’d been diagnosed with pneumonia, he took to Instagram to share an update with fans.

“I’m back! Hi folks, Travis Tritt here,” he said in the video. “Just want to say, first of all, most of you know I’ve been struggling with trying to recoup from having pneumonia the last few weeks. It’s been a a rough go, but I’m finally back good enough to where I feel like normal again. So we are going back out on the road this weekend for the last three major shows of the year, starting off in Durant, Oklahoma.”

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Tritt went on to note that he’s “looking forward” to getting back to work, before thanking everyone for the support he received amid his illness.

“Thank you to everyone who sent get well wishes, sent your prayers during the time that I was kind of down and out,” he said. “It’s appreciated more than you’ll ever know. I’m looking forward to being back out there again. I feel great. Looking forward to seeing you out on the road.”

In the caption of his post, Tritt hyped up his three upcoming shows. He’ll play in Durant, Oklahoma, on Oct. 15, Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Oct. 16, and in Tomball, Texas, on Oct. 17.

Travis Tritt’s Pneumonia Battle

Tritt first went public with his pneumonia battle on Sept. 24, which was already two weeks into his illness.

“I’m sorry to report that I was diagnosed with pneumonia earlier this week,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Turns out that the pneumonia was actually present for the past two weeks, but I didn’t know it, because I’ve never had it before. I just knew I felt a bit weak and sluggish.”

Amid his illness, Tritt was forced to reschedule two concerts. He didn’t recover as quickly as he’d hoped to, so Tritt later wound up dropping out of a festival, rescheduling two concerts, and canceling two additional shows.

Now that he’s feeling better, Tritt wrote that he “can’t wait to play some good country music for you folks” once more.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage