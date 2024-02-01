Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Sounds Off On Those Demonizing His Relationship With Taylor Swift

When it comes to discussing some of the greatest tight ends to ever play in the NFL, fans often name players like Antonio Gates, Rob Gronkowski, and the iconic Tony Gonzalez. But thanks to his ongoing success on the field, Travis Kelce is slowly climbing the ranks as he looks to win his third Super Bowl on February 11. But besides solidifying himself as a legend for the Kansas City Chiefs, he also dates one of the biggest stars in the world, Taylor Swift. With their romance taking over pop culture and the NFL, the tight end recently discussed the backlash their love has received and those fans looking to demonize them.

Over the last couple of months, Swift has become a regular at Arrowhead Stadium as she supported her new boyfriend. With the NFL constantly keeping a camera pointed at her, many fans of the NFL have voiced their disdain for the ongoing coverage of the two. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, Kelce decided to share a different side to their relationship.

Although both Kelce and Swift are celebrities, the tight end insisted they are just two people in love. He told McAfee, “Hopefully everybody realizes that we’re just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it. It’s nothing more than that and how much the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy we just have fun with it and we enjoy every single bit of it.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Barely Discuss Criticism

As for what Kelce thinks about Swift attending his games, he insisted, “I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and the friends, it’s been nothing but just a wonderful year.”

While neither Kelce nor Swift can silence those criticizing their relationship or claiming their love is nothing more than a publicity stunt, the tight end explained how they simply ignore it. Although Swift might be better at it than Kelce. “She’s dealt with it forever. We hear it but we hardly ever talk about it. It’s nothing to even talk about, nothing to really bring up.”

