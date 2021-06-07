Tune In: Kelsea Ballerini & Kane Brown To Host 2021 Fan-Voted CMT Music Awards

On Wednesday, June 9, the long-anticipated CMT Music Awards returns. The coveted country music event promises to deliver “two-and-a-half hours of nonstop performances and one-of-a-kind collaborations in and around Music City.”

As the genres only entirely fan-voted show—hosted this year by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini—the CMT Awards are a truly authentic reflection of this moment in country music history. After a difficult year, the 2021 Awards Show aims to reunite the listeners with their favorite artists.

“Kelsea and Kane are two of the brightest, most sought-after stars in country music today and we’re thrilled to welcome them both as hosts of the 2021 CMT Music Awards,” shared CMT producers. “This dynamic duo reflects the show’s revitalized energy as live music returns to center stage in a night filled with incredible outdoor performances, cross-genre collaborations and a few surprises!”

The star-studded list of performers, like Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, and Luke Combs, will celebrate a long-anticipated reunion.

Collaborations from far-reaching corners of the expanding genre include BRELAND + Mickey Guyton, Brothers Osborne + Dierks Bentley, Carrie Underwood + NEEDTOBREATHE, Chris Young + Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton + H.E.R., Ingrid Andress + J.P. Saxe, Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Mickey Guyton + Gladys Knight, Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram + Jon Randall.

The fan-centric show will feature 13 first-time nominees including Mickey Guyton, Dylan Scott, Hailey Whitters, HARDY, Lainey Wilson, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Niko Moon, Noah Cyrus, Parmalee, Ryan Hurd, Tyler Hubbard and Willie Jones.

Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris lead the pack with four nominations each. CMT Music Awards co-hosts, Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, plus Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton are tied with three nominations each.

“I loved getting a chance to host the CMT Music Awards last year and I’m excited to be back this year with Kelsea,” Brown said. “The CMT Music Awards are special to me – it’s the first industry award I won and getting on that stage was an amazing feeling. I love that the fans get to have their voices heard as we celebrate the best in country music.”

Voting for the six ‘Video of the Year’ finalists is still open here.

The 2021 CMT Music Awards will air Wednesday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, TV Land, and CMT Australia. More information here.

Photo Credit: CMT