Three Finalists for CMT Video of the Year Award Announced; Carrie Underwood Leads the Way

HARDY and Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, and Carrie Underwood are the three finalists for the coveted Video of the Year on the 2023 CMT Music Awards, airing April 2 on Paramount+ and CBS.

Fan voting officially opened for the three finalists at vote.cmt.com and the CMT Music Awards Facebook page.

Kane Brown, who is co-hosting the CMT Awards with Kelsea Ballerini, was nominated for the video of his duet with his wife Katelyn Brown, “Thank God,” while HARDY, featuring Lainey Wilson received a nod for “wait in the truck,” released on his 2023 album Mockingbird & the Crow.

Runners-up for Video of the Year nomination included Blake Shelton’s “No Body,” Morgan Wallen with “You Proof,” and Cody Johnson’s “Human.”

Underwood’s nomination for “Hate My Heart,” off her ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones, makes her the most nominated artist in the history of the CMT Awards. She has won Video of the Year in the past four consecutive years for a total of 14 nominations within that category, and 10 overall wins in the category.

If Underwood, who also has the most CMT Awards in history, wins for Record the Year, she will break her own record of 25 CMT Music Award wins.

In the humorous video, directed by Shaun Silva, Underwood is featured with four friends going through a breakup who end up for a girl’s night out at the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tennessee.

Voting for the Video of the Year category started with 16 videos before the top three nominees were revealed with the winner being announced during the CMT Awards ceremony.

This year, Lainey Wilson has earned the most nominations with four nods for Video of the Year, Female Video of the Year, Collaborative Video of the Year, and CMT Performance of the Year, followed by Brown, Johnson, Jelly Roll, who have three nods each.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images