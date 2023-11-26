Recap: Suge Knight Calls Out Snoop Dogg and Diddy on ‘Collect Call’ Episode 4

The Collect Call podcast continues to send shock waves through the hip-hop community. On Thanksgiving, Suge Knight and his co-host Dave Mays released the fourth episode of Knight’s headline-sparking podcast. This time, Knight unloaded major allegations upon Snoop Dogg and Diddy, two of rap’s biggest names whom he has been at odds with for much of his career.

Snoop Dogg

During episode 2 of Collect Call, released November 9, Knight told behind-the-scenes stories about how he helped Snoop dodge a murder charge in 1996, and how Snoop’s acquisition of Death Row Records should be viewed as illegitimate. Now, though, Knight has implicated Snoop in the death of Tupac.

Earlier this year, Duane “Keefe D” Davis was arrested and charged with the murder of Tupac, as he’s believed to have been in the car with the man who shot Tupac the night of the killing. Well, according to Knight, Snoop may be complicit in the death of the ’90s hip-hop legend.

According to Knight, he is suspicious of Snoop for a number of reasons. Firstly, he spoke about how Snoop and Warren G were allegedly in Los Angeles the night Pac was shot in Las Vegas. Warren G spoke about this in a recent interview with Drink Champs, where he said Snoop received a call on his Nextel phone alerting him about the shooting. However, Knight doesn’t buy it.

“The only way you (Snoop) would have a [Nextel] radio, is if you was [in Las Vegas] with us and he had a security detail,” Knight said. “By him not having a security detail, what are you doing with a radio … Why would you have a play-by-play on the radio?”

Secondly, Knight addressed Snoop’s claims that he visited Tupac in the hospital, which he asserted in a 2022 interview on the Impaulsive podcast. “He [had] tubes in him and when I walked in, I could just feel that he wasn’t even there—and I fainted,” Snoop said during the conversation. But, Knight believes this is a lie. “Snoop never came to the hospital. Period,” he told Mays.

Lastly, Knight claimed that Snoop and his esteemed producer Dan Dillinger were on good terms with a man named DeAndre Smith, who accompanied Keefe D on the fatal night Tupac died. Smith, who went by the stage name Big Dre, supposedly worked on music with Snoop and Dillinger, which Knight used as a reason to be suspicious about Snoop’s intentions.

“Snoop, Daz, and the rest of them, they did a song with one of the n****s from that side who was in the car,” he said. “If that’s loyalty to ‘Pac, shit… muthafuckas don’t need that type of loyalty.

However, soon after the episode was released, Dillinger responded to Knight with an Instagram post, strongly disagreeing with his stance.

“This muthafucka got dementia,” Dillinger said. “That n***a Suge Knight got dementia. He in jail just making up shit. Fuck you in jail knowing that somebody did a song? We ain’t did a song. We from Long Beach. What are you talking about, n***a? You got dementia! … He can’t even say who did the fucking song. He don’t even know who the fuck that is, n***a. Making up shit. Suge Knight got dementia, y’all.”

Diddy

Later in the episode, Knight also decided to address the recent assault lawsuits that Diddy has been a subject of this month. For decades, Diddy and Knight have had an intense rivalry, considering they were the two head honchos for the two main rap labels in the ’90s—Bad Boy Records and Death Row Records, respectively.

Knight mainly spoke about the lawsuit Diddy settled with singer Cassie, whom he dated for several years. Cassie alleged in the suit that Diddy blew up fellow MC Kid Cudi’s car once, aiming to send a message to Cudi to not pursue a romance with Cassie. When speaking on the matter, Knight insisted that Diddy was the perpetrator of even more violence revolving around the Cudi-Cassie relationship.

“Same time he beat the shit outta muthafucking Cassie, he had an assistant by the name of Capricorn,” Knight said. “He felt Cap was keepin’ this shit on the low about if [Cassie] was messin’ with Cudi or not. Puffy beat the shit out that bitch… Not only did he beat the shit out of her, it was an Interscope person, an Interscope check, that paid her to settle so he wouldn’t go to jail.”



Unlike Dillinger, Diddy has yet to respond to these claims by Knight.



