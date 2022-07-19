Usher Gives Firsthand Update on Justin Bieber’s Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis

Usher recently gave fans a firsthand update on Justin Bieber’s Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis. The former was chatting with Extra about his upcoming Las Vegas residency and mentioned that the two singers had vacationed together.

“He is doing great,” Usher said. “Seeing him on vacation, we managed to hang out with each other, and I think that whatever he may be experiencing right now it’s actually really great to see that he has the support from his fans and his family.”

“I think [Justin] has obviously taken the world on a journey,” he continued. “I am happy that I was at the beginning of and I am still a part of to this day, as a friend.”

Bieber’s diagnosis explained the facial paralysis that he was suffering from and the cause for his recent tour postponement. The singer’s announcement of his diagnosis was made via an Instagram video. “Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” Bieber said in the clip.

And as far as an Usher update goes, the “Yeah!” singer is excited to perform in glitzy Las Vegas.

“It’s all about giving the ladies what they want to see, you know? It’s about giving Vegas something they may not have experienced before,” Usher said. “It’s a bit theatrical… So many things throughout my career — Broadway, acting, skating, hit records, dancing — I try to put all of those things into my show. I’ve played arenas and stadiums, but to be here at Dolby Live theater and give them this intimate view of my music and also to share with them the things that I am passionate about and the places that I’ve gone.”

It’s good news all around this time, folks.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia