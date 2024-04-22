Watch an 11-Year-Old Emmy Russell Deliver Stunning Performance Alongside Loretta Lynn Before ‘American Idol’

Emmy Russell has become a fan favorite on American Idol. Since her audition, she has performed moving original songs that showcased her talent as both a performer and songwriter. During her interview segments, she has mentioned touring and performing with her grandmother, Loretta Lynn. The video below shows her taking the stage for a solo performance of “If I Die Young” by The Band Perry.

Videos by American Songwriter

Kimberly Perry wrote “If I Die Young” and The Band Perry released it as the second single from their 2010 self-titled debut album. After a slow climb, the track finally landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. It was their first hit on the country chart and their first top 20 single on the all-genre Hot 100 chart.

The video—taken more than a decade ago when Emmy Russell was only 11 years old—isn’t the best quality. However, the sound quality is more than good enough to hear that her singing talent is nothing new. Even as a pre-teen, Russell had what it took to hold an audience in thrall. Some things, it seems, never change.

Emmy Russell Grew Up on the Road with Loretta Lynn

In a recent interview, Russell discussed how close she was to Lynn and why she spent so much time on the road as a young child. “I grew up going on the road with her,” she revealed. “So, my mom was in a country duo called The Lynns. They were on the road with [Loretta Lynn] touring and my mom became her manager. So, I was on the road as a baby. I was actually born on my grandpa and my grandma’s anniversary,” she added.

She went on to say that she was singing in front of Lynn’s crowds when she was only two years old. Russell added that they were very close.

Lynn often wore extravagant ball gowns onstage when she performed. As a result, she had a closet full of stunning dresses. Russell said she spent many hours playing dress up with those gowns. “Meemaw, she doesn’t care. She’s like, ‘Oh honey, go ahead. You can wear that any time,’” she recalled.

Russell’s style of music and fashion sense differ from her grandmother’s. However, she certainly inherited a bit of her talent and even more of her confidence. Time will tell if that will translate to an American Idol victory.

Featured Image: Emmy Russell Instagram