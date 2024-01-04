Watch ‘American Idol’ Alum HunterGirl Reveal to Family She’s Fulfilling Childhood Dream of Performing at the Grand Ole Opry

While winning Season 20 of American Idol was the goal for HunterGirl, she found herself second as Noah Thompson was crowned the winner. Although coming in second, the singer continues to move forward as her debut single “Ain’t About You” received rave reviews. And keeping that momentum, she also released holiday tracks like “Christmas Again” and “Hurry Up Christmas.” Excited about what the future holds for her, it appears that HunterGirl is already making history in 2024 thanks to an invitation every country star hopes to receive.

Posting a video on her Instagram page, HunterGirl announced to her friends and family that the Grand Ole Opry sent her an invitation to perform at the historic venue. Telling her loved one to “Mark your calendars”, the singer revealed her debut will be on March 2, 2024. She expressed how much the invitation meant, writing, “A dream I’ve had since I was a little girl is coming true next year, March 2nd. I will be making my debut at the @opry !! This year has been full of so many blessings, and I’m so grateful to y’all for coming on this journey with me.”

HunterGirl Grateful To Fans for Their Support

Not forgetting all the love and support from fans who helped make her dream come true, HunterGirl added, “Thank you for listening to my songs, coming to the shows, and following me this year. I love you all so much, and I wouldn’t be getting to live my dream if it wasn’t for your love and support. I hope to see you guys there when I step on the Grand Ole Opry stage. It will be a moment I’ll never forget.”

Besides her growing career, HunterGirl’s single “Ain’t About You” did more than mark her debut, it also made her the first female country singer to write her own debut single in over 30 years. Seeing it as more than a song, the singer insisted, “I hope that anyone who is thinking about giving up on their dreams hears this song and decides to give it a second chance.”

