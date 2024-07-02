Watch ‘America’s Got Talent’ Sensation Pranysqa Mishra Wow the US Open Crowd With Powerful National Anthem Rendition

Pranysqa Mishra has the vocal chops of someone three times her age. The 9-year-old Ontario, Canada native will appear on America’s Got Talent tonight (Tuesday, July.) A sneak peek of her performance shows Pranysqa onstage dressed in a sweet ruffled pink dress. Then, she begins to belt Tina Turner’s “River Deep, Mountain High” with all the gravitas of a grown woman. The clip is making the rounds on social media ahead of tonight’s episode at 8 p.m. Eastern. And it isn’t the first time Pranysqa’s vocal prowess has landed her in the spotlight. Watch her dynamic national anthem performance at the 2023 U.S. Open.

Young ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant is Already a Viral Sensation

A 3-year-old Pranysqa Mishra was singing along at karaoke before she could even read the lyrics. Her first favorite song was Sia’s “Cheap Thrills,” which she still loves to this day.

By age 5, Pranysqa had begun performing in her community of Milton, Ontario, Canada. Realizing their daughter’s singing was more than a mere hobby, the Mishra family moved to Tampa, Florida, to open up more career opportunities for Pranysqa

By 7, she was performing the national anthem for the “Washington Wizards, LA Lakers, Miami Marlins, and many more,” the 9-year-old told Fox and Friends.

Pranysqa’s biggest stage came in August 2023, when she sang the national anthem on opening night of the 2023 U.S. Open Tennis Championships. A video posted to the tournament’s social media shows Danny DeVito roundly applauding the 9-year-old’s dynamic performance.

9 years old. Holy moly. — AF ☮️💙🎾🇺🇦 (@andyferency) August 28, 2023

“It was fantastic and exciting and I loved every moment of it,” Pranysqa told Canadian news station CHCH.

The pint-sized singer added, “My goal is becoming a pop singer and also to touch everybody’s heart with my voice.”

Tune in to NBC tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern to see if America’s Got Talent will help Pranysqa get closer to that goal.

